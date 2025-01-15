KMC Mining Corporation Offers Ultra-Class Heavy Mining Assets and Business for Sale Through a Court Approved Sales Process

EDMONTON, AB, Jan. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - On January 10, 2025, KMC Mining Corporation ("KMC") was granted an Order of the Alberta Court of King's Bench (the "Court") as amended and restated from time to time (the "Initial Order") under the provisions of the Companies Creditors Arrangement Act. R.S.C. 1985, c. C-36 ("CCAA"). The Initial Order appointed FTI Consulting Canada Inc. ("FTI") as the Monitor of KMC (the "Monitor").

KMC, with the assistance of Ernst & Young Orenda Corporate Finance Inc., and Ernst & Young Corporate Finance (Canada) Inc. ("EY" or the "Sales Agent") and the supervision of the Monitor, intends to offer all of its assets and business for sale pursuant to the terms of the Court approved order approving the sales and investment solicitation process ("SISP").

Assets include over 120 pieces of heavy equipment and over 100 pieces of maintenance support equipment, including:

Komatsu 930E;

Komatsu 830E;

CAT 793D;

CAT 777D/F;

Komatsu HD1500-5;

Shovels - Komatsu PC-8000, Demag/Komatsu H685, O&K RH-400 (CAT 6090), O&K RH-340 (CAT 6060), O&K RH-200 (CAT 6040);

Dozers - D11T, D9T, D375-8, and D8T;

Hydraulic Excavators;

Motor Graders ( 24M and 16H);

Inventory and capital spares.

The SISP is a two-phased process with a Qualified Phase I Bid deadline of February 28, 2025. Offers for assets that will be considered include offers en bloc, offers on fleets of assets, and / or offers on individual assets.

Copies of documents filed in the CCAA proceedings and the SISP may be obtained from the Monitor's website at http://cfcanada.fticonsulting.com/kmcmining/

KMC Mining Corporation is a leading Edmonton, Alberta based private corporation providing heavy civil contract mining services. The Company offers a full suite of open-pit mining solutions across the project lifecycle, primarily in surface mining related to the Canadian oil sands.

Those interested in participating in the SISP can contact the Sales Agent to receive additional information: [email protected]