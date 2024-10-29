Klue Launches 360° Win-Loss to help businesses remove bias from decision-making about their product and go-to-market strategy

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 29, 2024 /CNW/ - Klue , the Competitive Enablement company, today announced its launch of 360° Win-Loss to help businesses capture and analyze objective feedback from their buyers to remove bias from decisions being made about their product and go-to-market strategy. From automated surveys, to interviews done in-house, to robust interviews guided by a dedicated team of experienced researchers, Klue uses AI to unify research and analyze the results to deliver the high-quality insights needed to stay on top of competitive threats, craft differentiated messaging & positioning, build better products for their customers and improve sales execution and performance.

"There's a massive disconnect between buyers and sellers as to why a deal was won or lost," said Jason Smith, CEO of Klue. "For years, businesses have relied on incomplete, often inaccurate CRM data to inform critical decisions. Now with the power of Generative AI, we can finally unlock the wealth of qualitative insights trapped in buyer interviews and conversations, helping to scale analysis like never before. Klue helps bridge the gap between buyer needs and seller perceptions, transforming every interaction into actionable intelligence. By having a 360° view of their buyer, businesses gain a strategic advantage in today's competitive market."

Klue's 360° Win-Loss enables businesses to gather intel through win, loss, stay, churn, and seller interviews to create a growing database of buyer insights that evolves and becomes smarter over time. As Klue's generative AI continuously learns from each interaction, it uncovers new patterns in buyer needs, the competitive landscape, and market trends driving smarter decisions.

"The findings from our Win-Loss program influence the development of our product roadmap, the refinement of our messaging, and our go-to-market execution," said Paige O'Neill, Chief Marketing Officer of Seismic. "It's an integral input into our company strategy. We regularly review the insights and recommendations as a leadership team and with the board."

By giving businesses a 360° view of their buyer, Klue is setting a new standard for how companies understand their customers and outcompete rivals by transforming win-loss with smarter, AI-powered insights.

To learn more about Klue's 360° Win-Loss, head over to klue.com/win-loss .

About Klue

Klue is the Competitive Enablement Platform that brings together competitive intelligence and win-loss to help companies better understand their strengths, weaknesses, gaps and opportunities so they can create the content their sellers need to win more competitive deals. Using AI to collect and analyze thousands of different data sources, Klue automates the delivery of continuous insights that connect the voice of the market directly with front-line revenue teams so they can compete more effectively.

Klue has over 190,000 users and is a leader in all Competitive Intelligence, Market Intelligence, Sales Enablement, and Win-Loss categories on G2. Klue was named one of Deloitte's Fast 50™ and Fast 500™ Technology fastest-growing companies in 2021, 2022, and 2023, one of Canada's top 15 startups by LinkedIn in 2022, and has been included in the Globe & Mail's Top Growing Companies five years in a row.

Learn more about Klue at: https://klue.com/

SOURCE Klue

Media Contact for Klue: Adam McQueen, Head of Content & Community, Klue, [email protected]