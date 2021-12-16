Klonetics Plant Science Inc provides Canadian licensed producers access to the largest breeder-certified cannabis strain catalogue in the world. Shipping ahead of schedule!

Klonetics produces Ready to Flower plants at an industrial scale for Canadian licensed producers. Tweet this

The breeders that Klonetics is proud to have exclusive partnerships with include: Brothers Grimm, Breeder Steve, Karma Genetics, Sonic Seeds, Temple Garden, THSeeds out of Amsterdam, Gage Green Group, Indian Landrace Exchange, Africa Seeds, R-Keim, Resin Seeds, MedCann, and The Legacy Market. David Brough, CEO shared, "We are so honoured to have this powerhouse group set to be complete with one final major Breeder announcement ready to come from the california market! With over 450 Gold Medals in the vault and over 93 live strains growing in the building currently, we are confident Klonetics will drive market share for our clients."

This exclusive partnership model with breeders is an industry-first and creates a product quality that is unrivaled. Klonetics will be rolling out a Certified Breeders Cut badge in 2022 to include on all packaging so that producers know when they buy from Klonetics, they are getting premium breeders-cut strains.

Earlier this year Klonetics completed a 3.5M funding round to finance equipment and is currently raising an additional 2M with Mavan Capital Partners leading the round with 900K of the 2M raised to date.

About Klonetics

Klonetics Plant Science Inc is a licensed cannabis nursery based in Kelowna B.C. that provides cannabis starting materials to licensed producers and micro cultivators in Canada. Klonetics specializes in industrial-scale cannabis tissue culture propagation, Ready to Plant clone plantlets, Ready to Flower plants, advanced genomics and breeding. Klonetics offers the most extensive range of proprietary strains in the cannabis industry backed by breeders. Visit klonetics.com to learn more.

About Mavan Capital Partners

MAVAN Capital Partners is managed by a team of successful entrepreneurs, experienced executives and active investors, bringing over 100 years of private capital and technology industry experience. MAVAN's investor and founder-first philosophy is supported by their extensive operational, administrative and private equity experience.

SOURCE Klonetics Plant Science Inc.

