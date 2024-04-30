KLM Royal Dutch Airlines Announces Multi-Year Partnership with Toronto FC, Becoming the Team's Official International Airline

TORONTO, April 30, 2024 /CNW/ - KLM Royal Dutch Airlines is proud to announce a multi-year partnership with Toronto Football Club (TFC) as the team's official international airline. This collaboration marks a significant step forward in KLM's commitment to Ontario, building on the airline's longstanding legacy of connecting Ontarians to destinations worldwide. By partnering with Toronto FC, KLM aims to deepen its ties within the community and provide fans of the beautiful game with even more memorable experiences in the years to come.

KLM Tunnel Club Entrance (CNW Group/KLM Royal Dutch Airlines)

As part of the partnership, KLM will proudly be the title sponsor of the Tunnel Club, affectionately known as the heartbeat of BMO Field. Nestled just steps away from the TFC locker room, the KLM Tunnel Club serves as the epicenter of matchday excitement, where the rhythm of anticipation builds before each kickoff. Drawing inspiration from the renowned KLM Crown Lounges in Amsterdam as well as the newly renovated one at Toronto Pearson Airport, KLM will reimagine the space to provide an unmatched experience for fans.

In addition to the Tunnel Club, KLM will launch a season-long contest open to the public, giving fans the chance to win seats in the KLM field side section, access to the KLM Tunnel Club and airline tickets anywhere in the world where KLM flies. The winning fans will get to experience the pulse of the game firsthand. This initiative embodies KLM's commitment to being a part of the heartbeat of Toronto FC, supporting it proud and true through every match.

"As KLM celebrates 50 years of presence in Toronto, we are thrilled to embark on this journey with Toronto FC as their official international airline," said Jean-Eudes de La Bretèche, Country Manager Air France - KLM Canada. "With our extensive network connecting travelers to over 60 countries and more than 160 destinations worldwide, this partnership represents an opportunity for us to unite fans across borders and create lasting memories together."

"TFC's All For One identity means bringing fans from all backgrounds and regions together, making our partnership with KLM airlines who are experts in connecting people across the world, a seamless fit," said Jordan Vader, Senior Vice President, Global Partnerships, MLSE. "We look forward to working together to reimagine the KLM Tunnel Club and delivering unforgettable contest opportunities, further investing in our fans and members' experience whose support is instrumental to our team."

The partnership between KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and Toronto FC exemplifies a shared commitment to innovation, community engagement, and delivering exceptional experiences. As the "blue airline with a heart of Reds", KLM looks forward to bringing fans a taste of the KLM experience at home in Toronto.

About KLM Royal Dutch Airlines

For over a century, KLM has been a pioneer in the airline industry. KLM is the oldest airline still operating under its original name and aims to be the leading European network carrier in customer centricity, efficiency and sustainability. The KLM network connects the Netherlands with all of the world's key economic regions and is a powerful engine driving the Dutch economy. KLM Royal Dutch Airlines is part of the Air France–KLM Group and is also a member of the global SkyTeam Alliance, which has 19 member airlines. For more information about KLM, please visit www.klm.ca.

KLM in Canada

In Canada, KLM flies to Toronto, Calgary, Vancouver, Edmonton and Montreal. Toronto stands as KLM's primary destination in Canada boasting 14 weekly flights this summer season, as well as seven weekly flights to each Montreal, Calgary, Vancouver and four to Edmonton. KLM's new Premium Comfort will be featured on the daily B787 flights to Toronto.

SOURCE KLM Royal Dutch Airlines

For further information: Diane Audet, [email protected]