KLIMAT X PLANTS 400 HA IN WEST AFRICA UNDER PRE-PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH FIRST FUND DISBURSEMENT RECEIVED

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 22, 2023 /CNW/ - Klimat X Developments Inc. ("Klimat X" or the "Company") (TSXV: KLX) a company in the business of developing validated and verified carbon credits from afforestation and reforestation of degraded land areas and marine ecosystems, including mangroves, for sale into international voluntary carbon markets, is pleased to announce the completion of the first 400 ha of planting under its West African rewilding programme.

The company anticipates completing a total of 1000 ha of planting this season under the agreement with a Fortune 100 company to pre-purchase carbon credits that was signed in April 2023. Planting has continued at a consistent pace since the first disbursement of funds was received in August, and Klimat X anticipates meeting the second set of milestones in time for the disbursement in Q3 2023. By the end of the planting season, it is expected that the company will have planted 1400 ha of native species over the course of 12 months, established a mangrove nursery and planted test sites for direct planting of mangroves covering 14 ha. The company remains on target to be able to plant up to 300 ha of mangroves in Q4 2023.

Mangrove and tropical forests produce 10-15 tons of carbon credits per hectare. Credits from forest and mangrove restoration projects attract a premium and have been sold at USD$15-30 per ton. A recent auction on Singapore's CIX achieved USD $27.80 per ton1.

CEO, James Tansey states, 'Klimat X is building a strong presence across West Africa and anticipates it will complete a draft Project Development Document (PDD) for mangrove restoration in Q3 of 2023, which will be a trigger for a competitive process to secure further pre-purchase and offtake commitments. He continues, 'Our team has demonstrated their ability to plant at a rapid pace, bring employment and revenue opportunities to smallholder communities across West Africa. Our commitment to quality, transparency and strong community engagement has allowed us to attract some of the largest buyers in the carbon market.'

About Klimat X

Klimat X is in the business of developing validated and verified carbon credits from afforestation and reforestation of degraded land areas and marine ecosystems, including mangroves, for sale into international voluntary carbon markets. In contrast to streaming and royalty companies, Klimat X works upstream as a direct owner and operator of projects, addressing a key supply constraint the current market and the rapidly growing demand for carbon credits in global voluntary and regulated markets. The Company intends to achieve this by investing in the exploration, restoration and management of terrestrial and marine systems that can either be protected to enhance the sequestration of greenhouse gases or restored from a degraded status to fully productive ecosystems. Klimat X will draw on the experience of a senior executive team and board that provide access into key target jurisdictions through relationships in the mining and natural resources sectors, combined with decades of experience in carbon markets. Klimat X plans to deploy capital at risk under various arrangements (including cooperation, assignment and production sharing agreements) with large landowners and governments in various suitable jurisdictions around the world.

1 https://www.climateimpactx.com/auctions#:~:text=In%20November%202022%2C%20CIX%20and,at%20USD%20%2427.80%20per%20tonne.

