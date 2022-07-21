Shoppers can now pay with Klarna's interest-free Pay in 4 solution on MEC.ca

VANCOUVER, BC, July 21, 2022 /CNW/ - Klarna , a leading global retail bank, payments and shopping service, today announced its partnership with iconic Canadian outdoor retailer Mountain Equipment Company (MEC) to offer its flexible payment options. Canadian consumers can now shop and pay for the outdoor gear they love in four interest-free payments using Klarna's Pay in 4 service online at checkout.

MEC has been inspiring Canadians to get active outside for the last 50+ years, providing technical gear and know-how, and building communities that love the outdoors. For many young people and families starting out, investing in quality, lasting gear for outdoor adventures like stand-up paddle boarding and family camping can be overwhelming. Having the flexibility to pay for MEC gear over time through Klarna helps make these activities more accessible while enabling shoppers to remain in control of their finances.

"At MEC, we're always looking for more ways to provide a seamless shopping experience for our customers," said Julia Freeman, VP Digital and Ecommerce, MEC. "Through our partnership with Klarna, we now offer greater flexibility, convenience and choice at checkout, helping to ease the financial barrier of investing in quality, lasting gear and allowing for a lifetime of outdoor experiences and memories."

"Market demand for alternative payment options is growing fast, with at least half of Canadians aged between 25 and 56 looking for flexible payment options like Klarna at checkout, according to our research," said Kristina Elkhazin, Head of North America, Klarna. "We are excited to partner with MEC to enable a superior shopping experience nationwide, giving their customers the flexible and better value payment options they are looking for."



With more than 150 million customers and over 400,000 retail partners worldwide, Klarna's flexible payment options and shopping app provide consumers with flexibility and control, while creating a smoother way to shop and pay. MEC is the latest merchant to join Klarna's growing Canadian retail partner network, which includes brands Adidas, Harry Rosen, L'Oreal, Sephora, and more.

Available online now and launching in-store in 2023, Klarna purchases are also backed by MEC's Rock Solid Guarantee , which includes free in-store returns. Customers can discover their Klarna payment options when they checkout at mec.ca .

About Klarna

Since 2005 Klarna has been on a mission to revolutionize the retail banking industry. With over 150 million global active users and 2 million transactions per day, Klarna is meeting the changing demands of consumers by saving them time and money while helping them be informed and in control. Over 400,000 global retail partners, including H&M, Saks, Sephora, Macys, IKEA, Expedia Group, and Nike have integrated Klarna's innovative technology to deliver a seamless shopping experience online and in-store. Klarna has over 5,000 employees and is active in 45 markets. For more information, visit Klarna.com

About MEC

Established in 1971, MEC is Canada's go-to place for technical outdoor gear, know-how and inspiration. Combining high-quality apparel and equipment with expert advice and firsthand experience, MEC supports a wide range of activities including camping, snowsports, watersports, cycling, climbing, hiking, trail running and travel.

For decades, MEC has been a strong backer of sustainability and community initiatives, and has invested $48 million (and counting) into non-profit organizations that support outdoor recreation and conservation. For more information, visit www.mec.ca , follow @mec, or visit one of our stores nationwide.

