Kiwetinohk Energy Virtually Opens the Market
Feb 01, 2022, 11:00 ET
TORONTO, Feb. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Pat Carlson, Chief Executive Officer, Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. (Kiwetinohk) (TSX: KEC) and his team joined David Chelich, Sector Head, Business Development, Toronto Stock Exchange, to celebrate Kiwetinohk's new listing on Toronto Stock Exchange and open the market.
Kiwetinohk is passionate about climate change and the future of energy. Kiwetinohk's mission is to build a profitable energy transition business providing clean, reliable, dispatchable, low-cost energy. Kiwetinohk develops and produces natural gas and related products and is in the process of developing natural gas-fired and renewable power, carbon capture and hydrogen clean energy projects. Kiwetinohk views climate change with a sense of urgency. Kiwetinohk wants to make a difference.
Date: Tuesday February 1, 2022
Time: 9:00am - 9:30am
Place: Virtually Broadcast
For further information: MEDIA CONTACT: Mark Friesen, Director of Investor Relations, 587-392-4395, [email protected]
