Kivuto Welcomes Sarah Foottit as Chief Financial Officer

Ottawa, ON, June 2, 2021 /CNW/ - Kivuto Solutions, a leading provider of digital solutions for the education industry, announced today that Sarah Foottit has taken on the role of Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Foottit is a versatile financial and strategic executive with extensive experience planning and administering finance operations at a broad range of organizations. This experience includes senior roles in tech companies Titus and Stealthbits Technology. Her industry knowledge and proven track record of innovatively improving businesses makes her an extremely valuable addition to Kivuto's executive team.

"I'm happy to be joining Kivuto at what I consider very exciting time for the company," said Foottit. "With new leadership and a refined product roadmap, the company's poised to accomplish big things, and I look forward to playing a key role in growing the business."

"The addition of Sarah as our CFO rounds out our new leadership team perfectly," said Kivuto's CEO Mark McKenzie. "We're very fortunate to have such a recognized and proven financial strategist in our corner."

About Kivuto

Kivuto has been transforming the way schools manage and distribute digital resources to students and faculty for over 20 years.

Today, Kivuto streamlines the management and delivery of academic software, eTextbooks, cloud licenses, and all other types of digital resources used in education. Software vendors, textbook publishers, and academic institutions around the world rely on Kivuto to ensure the secure and successful delivery of digital assets to students, faculty, and school staff.

For more information, please visit kivuto.com.

For further information: Media Contact: Elizabeth Sauve, [email protected], 613-897-1441

