ODANAK, QC, Feb. 18, 2021 /CNW/ - To maintain high quality instruction and student services, Kiuna Institution is pleased to announce the implementation of satellite classrooms in different communities and urban areas that will be fully functional by fall 2021.

One of the key objectives of this project is to create an environment in which Kiuna students can pursue their post-secondary studies and continue to thrive through distance learning in their respective communities.

Each satellite classroom will be supplied with cutting-edge technology and will replicate a regular college classroom. Students using these new classrooms will benefit from the same services as students on campus, which include:

Computer equipment (headphones, smartboards, printers, etc.)

Technical support

Documentation centre

Language development centre

Supervised study sessions

Psychosocial support

Family and childhood services

Student activities

To further promote student retention and academic success, Kiuna team members will also travel to the different locations, establishing a more personal connection with students, creating a sense of community, and boosting school spirit.

This project is made possible through funding from Indigenous Services Canada.

