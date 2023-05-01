ODANAK, QC, May 1, 2023 /CNW/ - It is with great pride and enthusiasm that Kiuna, the only First Nations-led college in Quebec, launches its Kinosalwaw8gan scholarships.

In the aln8ba8dwaw8gan (Abenaki) ancestral language, Kinosalwaw8gan signifies leadership. It refers to the action of guiding, directing, as on a hunting expedition. It represents the mentoring role that Kiuna, with the help of its scholarships, intends to play for the student clientele entrusted to it. Kiuna is training tomorrow's leaders.

Kiuna (CNW Group/Kiuna Institution)

Kinosalwaw8gan scholarships are meant to highlight the perseverance, excellence, and academic success of Indigenous students, and are possible thanks to the generous contributions of individuals and institutional partners.

"Kinosalwaw8gan scholarships contribute to the recognition, support, and motivation of students during their post-secondary studies. For some students, these scholarships can make the difference between being able to pursue their studies or not. By awarding these scholarships, donors contribute concretely to helping our students achieve their goals and succeed in their personal and professional lives,"said Prudence Hannis, Director of Kiuna.

"Fonds de recherche du Québec (FRQ) is pleased to partner with Kiuna for the first time to support the next generation of Indigenous leaders in their education. Recognizing the existence of systemic barriers in the educational pathway of Indigenous people, the FRQ wishes to facilitate access to post-secondary education for Indigenous students and thus train a new generation of researchers, while expanding Quebec's research ecosystem, for the benefit of all,"declared Rémi Quirion, Quebec's Chief Scientist.

"I, myself, lived through some difficult years during which, at risk to my health, I had juggled my studies and full-time work. I know how much courage, resilience, and conviction it takes to make a dream come true. My one and only goal today is to help these students, in my own way, to pursue their goals, so that they reach their full potential," declared Mrs. Lise E. Bordeleau, independent donor.

''By recognizing the Indigenous students' achievements, this award denotes leadership and mentorship, as well as achievement, in the academic domain and in the socio-cultural life of Quebec, and of Canada. It is a statement of recognition and encouragement by the Harvard Club of Quebec. The annual Harvard Club of Quebec Prize will be donated to Kiuna, as of its inauguration in 2023,''explained Marco Cianflone, President of the Harvard Club of Quebec.

"At CIMA+, we recognize the history and diversity of First Nations and their contribution to Canada's growth. We are continuously learning to enhance our collaboration to be better partners to First Nations people. Our participation in this award is, for CIMA+, another step in the right direction, "delared Steeve Fisset, Chief Strategic Office, CIMA+.

''The André Gauthier Scholarship by Cain Lamarre honours the memory of a founder of our Indigenous law practice. Having at heart the support of First Nations in the exercise of their right to self-determination, we are pleased and proud to support, through this scholarship, emerging First Nations leaders' journey in obtaining their college degree. As Kiuna College is providing a culturally safe educational environment for First Nations students, it appeared to be an essential partner in this initiative," says Gina Doucet, Executive Director of Professional Practice at Cain Lamarre.

By joining forces, Kiuna and its partners wish to encourage excellence and recognize the perseverance and success of First Peoples students.

About us:

Kiuna is a First Nations college centre located in Odanak, Quebec. Established by the First Nations Education Council in 2011, Kiuna aims to improve academic success and increase enrollment in post-secondary education by providing a learning environment that respects and is inspired by First Nations identity, values, and traditions. www.kiuna.ca

The FNEC is the association of 22 First Nations of Quebec that has been working for more than 35 years towards the realization of the right of First Nations to exercise their full jurisdiction in education through the implementation of a comprehensive education system, endowed with adequate resources, designed, and managed according to their values and culture. For more information, please visit www.cepn-fnec.com.

