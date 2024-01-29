KITS Eyecare Welcomes Jean Francois Jupille as Director of User Experience

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 29, 2024 /CNW/ - Kits Eyecare Ltd. (TSX: KITS) ("KITS" or the "Company"), a leading vertically integrated eyecare provider, announced today the appointment of Jean Francois Jupille to the position of Director of User Experience.

In this role, Jean Francois will lead site design for KITS.com and KITS.ca, as well as oversee user experience on site. He will also play a crucial role in shaping KITS's brand expansion, focused on delivering the best optical shopping experience possible in Canada and the US. Prior to joining KITS, Jean Francois was most recently head of marketing for Clearly.ca. Previous to Clearly.ca, Jean Francois led creative, design, and UX/UI for EyeBuyDirect.com, based in Shanghai, China.

"I am pleased to welcome Jean Francois to the KITS team," said Roger Hardy, co-founder and CEO of KITS "To build the best optical company in the world, we need the best team in the world. Jean Francois brings marketing leadership experience in optical businesses from across the globe, having covered markets in Canada, the USA, and Asia. We are excited to integrate Jean Francois' experience with the strength of KITS' world-class technology, advanced optical lab, sophisticated logistics systems, and expansive eyeglasses collections. We look forward to continued momentum as we deliver unbeatable style, value, and convenience for eyes everywhere."

Jean Francois holds a master's degree in industrial and product design from L'Ecole de design Nantes Atlantique at Shanghai University, and a Bachelor of Arts from ESA Saint-Luc Tournai in Belgium.

At the end of Q3, KITS offered 1,950 unique styles of eyeglasses with over 260,000 frames in stock. Eyeglasses are made at the Company's onshore, automated optical lab on the west coast and shipped out to customers throughout North America, often in one day.

About KITS

KITS makes eyecare easy. KITS is a leading vertically integrated digital eyecare brand providing eyewear for eyes everywhere. We offer customers access to a vast selection of contact lenses and eyeglasses, including our own exclusive KITS designed products, as well as a robust suite of online vision tools. Our efficient digital platform, backed by our industry-leading manufacturing and designs, removes intermediaries, and enables us to offer great prices and deliver made to order personalized products with incredible care and accuracy. We are creating disruption in the industry by constantly pursuing cutting-edge technologies to enable the best customer experience, including online eyewear fitting tools, and virtual try-on for glasses. We strive to delight our customers with our competitive prices, a convenient digital shopping experience, fast and reliable delivery options, and an unrelenting focus on earning our customers' lifelong trust. For more information on KITS, visit: www.kits.com.

SOURCE KITS

For further information: Investor Relations Contact: Cody Slach and Cody Cree Gateway Group, Inc., 1-949-574-3860, [email protected]