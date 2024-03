KITS Eyecare to Participate in the 36th Annual ROTH Conference on March 18, 2024

VANCOUVER, BC, March 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Kits Eyecare Ltd. (TSX: KITS) ("KITS" or the "Company"), a leading vertically integrated eyecare provider, will be participating in the 36th Annual ROTH Conference being held March 17-19, 2024, at the Ritz-Carlton Laguna Niguel in Dana Point, California.

Joseph Thompson, co-founder and COO, will be holding one-on-one meetings with institutional investors on Monday, March 18, 2024.

To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your ROTH representative or KITS's investor relations team at [email protected].

About KITS

KITS makes eyecare easy. KITS is a leading vertically integrated digital eyecare brand providing eyewear for eyes everywhere. We offer customers access to a vast selection of contact lenses and eyeglasses, including our own exclusive KITS designed products, as well as a robust suite of online vision tools. Our efficient digital platform, backed by our industry-leading manufacturing and designs, removes intermediaries, and enables us to offer great prices and deliver made to order personalized products with incredible care and accuracy. We are creating disruption in the industry by constantly pursuing cutting-edge technologies to enable the best customer experience, including online eyewear fitting tools, and virtual try-on for glasses. We strive to delight our customers with our competitive prices, a convenient digital shopping experience, fast and reliable delivery options, and an unrelenting focus on earning our customers' lifelong trust. For more information on KITS, visit: www.kits.com.

