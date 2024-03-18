KITS Eyecare Names Zhe Choo Chief Financial Officer

VANCOUVER, BC, March 18, 2024 /CNW/ - KITS Eyecare Ltd. (TSX: KITS) ("KITS" or the "Company"), a leading vertically integrated eyecare provider, announced that Zhe Choo, Senior Vice President of Finance, will become the Company's Chief Financial Officer, effective March 31, 2024.

"Over the last three years, Zhe has been a critical force within KITS," said Sabrina Liak, President of KITS. "Zhe is a tremendously talented executive and I look forward to working alongside her to ensure a smooth transition."

"Zhe has consistently proven herself through her strong judgment and financial capability across all areas of finance, including reporting, planning, analysis, and capital markets. We look forward to her contributions to the company as Chief Financial Officer," said Roger Hardy, Chairman and CEO of KITS. "Her strong foundation across financial accounting and risk management position her well to succeed as we seek to build on our momentum across our fast-growing business and deliver shareholder value."

"I am humbled to take on this new role," said Ms. Choo. "I am energized by the opportunity and look forward to working with leadership to set and execute our strategy, ensure strong risk and capital management, and safeguard our special culture. Sabrina has done all this with the intensity and focus that have come to define her and I am grateful that I will continue to benefit from her counsel."

Choo has served as Vice President of Finance for KITS since August 2020, where she played an integral part leading the finance function of the Company's strategy through its initial growth phase. Prior to KITS, she held various roles leading the finance departments for growth-focused, advanced technology companies. Choo began her career and accumulated over a decade of experience in management roles with notable "Big Four" accounting firms such as PwC and EY.

Choo is a Canadian Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CA) and holds a bachelor's degree in accounting from the Nanyang Technological University, a top university in Singapore.

