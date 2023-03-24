KITS Eyecare Named to The Globe and Mail's 2023 Women Lead Here List for Second Year in a Row

Demonstrates KITS's Commitment to Promoting Gender Diversity and Female Leadership

VANCOUVER, BC, March 24, 2023 /CNW/ - Kits Eyecare Ltd. (TSX: KITS) ("KITS" or the "Company"), a leading vertically integrated eyecare provider, announced that it has been featured in the fourth annual Women Lead Here list in The Globe and Mail Report on Business's magazine. This list highlights Canada's leading companies for gender diversity listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Since 2020, the Women Lead Here award has served to recognize Canadian corporations that demonstrate a proactiveness in promoting gender diversity among their highest levels of management. The competition consisted of the 500 largest Canadian companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and recognized 90 of them to the fourth annual Women Lead Here list. Each company was evaluated based on the ratio of female-identifying to male-identifying executives within the top three tiers of their executive leadership. The companies showcased a combined average of 46% of executive roles held by female-identifying individuals.

As an award recipient, KITS Eyecare is invited to attend The Globe and Mail's Women Lead Here Summit on Wednesday, March 29, 2023. This will include the opportunity to network with other gender diversity award recipients and join the conversation on advancing executive gender diversity in Canada.

"We are pleased to consistently be recognized as a leader in gender diversity," said Sabrina Liak, President, CFO and Co-Founder of KITS Eyecare. "By targeting several key strategies, including balancing work and family, eliminating the wage gap, and improving hiring processes, we have a well-rounded approach to supporting diversity in the workforce. It's encouraging to see our efforts take shape in a culture that encourages women to take charge of their careers. Building on the progress we made last year, we are very proud that more than half of our executive roles are held by women. We'll continue to target initiatives to promote workplace diversity going forward."

The full list of 2023 Women Lead Here honorees can be found in the April issue of Report on Business magazine, distributed with The Globe and Mail on Saturday March 25th, 2023 and online at tgam.ca/WomenLeadHere.

About The Globe and Mail

The Globe and Mail is Canada's foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With our award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 6.1 million readers every week in our print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2.6 million readers in print and digital every issue. Our investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.

About KITS

KITS is a leading vertically integrated digital eyecare brand providing eyewear for eyes everywhere. We offer customers access to a vast selection of contact lenses and eyeglasses, including our own exclusive KITS designed products, as well as a robust suite of online vision tools. Our efficient digital platform, backed by our industry-leading manufacturing and designs, removes intermediaries, and enables us to offer great prices and deliver made to order personalized products with incredible care and accuracy. We are creating disruption in the industry by constantly pursuing cutting-edge technologies to enable the best customer experience, including online eyewear fitting tools, and virtual try-on for glasses. We strive to delight our customers with our competitive prices, a convenient digital shopping experience, fast and reliable delivery options, and an unrelenting focus on earning our customers' lifelong trust. For more information on KITS, visit: www.kits.com.

SOURCE KITS

For further information: Investor Relations Contact: Cody Slach and Cody Cree, Gateway Group, Inc., 1-949-574-3860, [email protected]