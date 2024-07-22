KITS Eyecare Launches Pangolin Smart Glasses Line; Expands AI Connected Eyecare Offering

Launch Comes as the Company Sees Growth in Sales of Prescription Glasses Powered by AI, with Ability to

VANCOUVER, BC, July 22, 2024 /CNW/ - Kits Eyecare Ltd. (TSX: KITS) ("KITS" or the "Company"), the leading vertically integrated eyecare provider, driven to make eyecare easy, has announced the launch of the Pangolin Smart Glasses Line, as well as an expanded selection of connected AI eyecare frames and lenses. With this launch, KITS will allow customers to access the latest in eyewear technology, paired with prescription lenses, all in one shop.

The eyecare category has recently seen a number of advances building technology into eyeglasses frames. Smart Glasses now offer customers a hands-free, voice activated way to connect with virtual assistants like Siri, Alexa, Google, and Open AI. They can also make and receive calls, send messages, listen to podcasts, or in some cases take video or pictures. META has recently launched technology to offer camera, and voice access into eyeglasses, powered by AI, and now available at KITS.

One challenge in this nascent category to date has been the separation of Smart Frame purchase with the addition of a prescription lens. Customers typically have had to buy their frames in one transaction, then take them to a separate optical shop to have prescription lenses added. Now, on KITS.com, customers can shop from one of the largest selections of smart glasses and in the same transaction, add from a full range of prescription lens options, including digital progressive, transitions, single vision, and more.

Together with the expansion of its connected eyecare offering, KITS has launched its own limited-edition line of Smart Glasses, the KITS Pangolins. The Pangolins seamlessly integrate vision and sound, allowing our KITS community to experience the things they love while seeing and hearing with clarity. Whether it's asking Chat GPT for directions, listening to podcasts, answering calls, writing texts, or staying connected to your favorite AI chat tools, Pangolins make it all possible hands-free and with superior audio quality. Inspired by the unique pangolin, known for its specialized hearing and vision capabilities, the KITS Pangolins Smart Eyewear offers a blend of style and functionality. Each pair comes with any prescription lens you need, all for an unbeatable price of just $149, including Smart Frame, prescription lens, and charger. KITS vertically integrated onshore lens lab allows customers to access smart glasses such as the Pangolins including prescription lenses, made and shipped immediately, and delivered in as little as one day. The company is rapidly developing additional Smart Glasses lines, powered by AI.

"At KITS, we are dedicated to making eye care easy and transformative for everyone. Our new Pangolins Smart Glasses are not just about enhancing vision and hearing—they're about revolutionizing the way we connect with the world," said Roger Hardy, Co-Founder and CEO of KITS. "By providing seamless voice connectivity to an AI chat agent, Pangolins empower users with instant access to information, support, and communication. This is more than just eyewear; it's a new form factor and step towards a future where human potential is augmented with connectivity. Join us on this exciting journey and experience true connection."

About KITS

KITS makes eyecare easy. KITS is a leading vertically integrated digital eyecare brand providing eyewear for eyes everywhere. We offer customers access to a vast selection of contact lenses and eyeglasses, including our own exclusive KITS designed products, as well as a robust suite of online vision tools. Our efficient digital platform, backed by our industry-leading manufacturing and designs, removes intermediaries, and enables us to offer great prices and deliver made to order personalized products with incredible care and accuracy. We are creating disruption in the industry by constantly pursuing cutting-edge technologies to enable the best customer experience, including online eyewear fitting tools, and virtual try-on for glasses. We strive to delight our customers with our competitive prices, a convenient digital shopping experience, fast and reliable delivery options, and an unrelenting focus on earning our customers' lifelong trust. For more information on KITS, visit: www.kits.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements relating to the execution of our proposed strategy, our operating performance and prospects for the business. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of words such as "intend," "believe," "could," "continue," "expect," "estimate," "forecast," "may," "potential," "project," "plan," "would," "will," and other words of similar meaning. Each forward-looking statement contained in this press release is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statement. Our business is subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. This forward-looking information and other forward-looking information are based on our opinions, estimates and assumptions in light of our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that we currently believe are appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances. Despite a careful process to prepare and review the forward-looking information, there can be no assurance that the underlying opinions, estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. KITS' risks and uncertainties are discussed in detail in the Company's Annual Information Form, filed on SEDAR on March 6, 2024. Investors, potential investors, and others should give careful consideration to these risks and uncertainties. We caution investors not to rely on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release when making an investment decision in our securities. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any of these statements, except as required under applicable securities laws. If we do update certain forward-looking information, no inference should be made that we will further update such or other forward-looking information.

