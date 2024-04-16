KITS Eyecare Hires Two Key Senior Finance Leaders

Former CFO of Clearly, Ibrahim Kamar, Alongside Accounting Veteran, Allen Zhu, Solidify the Strength of the Company's Finance and Accounting Team as KITS Enters Into its Next Growth Phase

VANCOUVER, BC, April 16, 2024 /CNW/ - KITS Eyecare Ltd. (TSX: KITS) ("KITS" or the "Company"), a leading vertically integrated eyecare provider, announced the appointments of Ibrahim Kamar as Senior Vice President of Finance and Allen Zhu as Controller, both effective April 2, 2024.

"It was important that we bolstered our finance and accounting team as we entered this next phase of our growth," said Roger Hardy, Co-Founder and CEO of KITS. "Adding two experienced leaders in Ibrahim and Allen alongside our recent appointment of Zhe Choo to CFO establishes a well-rounded finance and accounting team that we believe will help drive KITS to new heights."

Kamar brings to KITS more than two decades of senior-level finance and accounting experience. Most recently, he served as CFO of Clearly, one of the largest online optical retailers in North America, where he spent over 15 years working in management roles within the finance department. Kamar has also served in various financial management consulting roles and started his career as an accounting manager for TIR Systems, which was publicly traded during his tenure. He holds a bachelor's degree in accounting and finance.

Zhu has over a decade of accounting experience and is a Canadian Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CA). Prior to joining KITS, Zhu served as Controller for Preciseley Microtechnology Corp., a global leader in optical communication systems, and as a senior accounting manager for bioLytical, a pioneering company in the healthcare and medical device industry. Zhu graduated with honors and holds a bachelor's degree in accounting and finance from Simon Fraser University.

About KITS

KITS makes eyecare easy. KITS is a leading vertically integrated digital eyecare brand providing eyewear for eyes everywhere. We offer customers access to a vast selection of contact lenses and eyeglasses, including our own exclusive KITS designed products, as well as a robust suite of online vision tools. Our efficient digital platform, backed by our industry-leading manufacturing and designs, removes intermediaries, and enables us to offer great prices and deliver made to order personalized products with incredible care and accuracy. We are creating disruption in the industry by constantly pursuing cutting-edge technologies to enable the best customer experience, including online eyewear fitting tools, and virtual try-on for glasses. We strive to delight our customers with our competitive prices, a convenient digital shopping experience, fast and reliable delivery options, and an unrelenting focus on earning our customers' lifelong trust. For more information on KITS, visit: www.kits.com.

For further information: Investor Relations Contact: Cody Slach and Cody Cree, Gateway Group, Inc., 1-949-574-3860, [email protected]