KITS Eyecare Announces Sabrina Liak will Transition to Senior Advisor Role and Continue as Board Member

VANCOUVER, BC, April 10, 2024 /CNW/ - KITS Eyecare Ltd. (TSX: KITS) ("KITS" or the "Company"), a leading vertically integrated eyecare provider, today announced Sabrina Liak, the Company's President, has decided to transition to a strategic advisory role effective June 30, 2024, with plans to pursue new opportunities. Roger Hardy will continue to lead KITS as Chairman and CEO. Sabrina will maintain her position as Co-founder and Director on KITS' Board of Directors, while also assuming the role of Senior Advisor.

"Sabrina's leadership has made an indelible impact on KITS," remarked Mr. Hardy. "Her steadfast dedication to our Company's mission, coupled with her astute approach to capital allocation, has been truly commendable. We extend our sincerest thanks to her and wish her continued success.

"I look forward to continuing to work closely with our talented senior management team to build our brand, serve our growing customer base, and deliver healthy returns for our shareholders," said Mr. Hardy.

"KITS is an incredible organization and participating in its founding and growth over the last six years has been a career highlight. I am immensely proud of our team's collective achievements," said Ms. Liak. "As KITS continues its trajectory of success, I will transition into an advisory role while maintaining my position on the board to provide ongoing support to our exceptional team."

Sabrina has served as President since August 2022, following four years as Chief Financial Officer, during which she played a pivotal role in the Company's successful IPO in 2021. Prior to co-founding KITS, Sabrina accumulated 14 years of experience at Goldman Sachs in New York, where she held the position of Managing Director and Portfolio Manager, specializing in investments in private growth companies.

