VEVEY, Switzerland, Nov. 11, 2024 /CNW/ -- Nestlé and Formula 1® (F1®) are thrilled to announce a landmark partnership, making KitKat the Official Chocolate Bar of Formula 1. This multi-year collaboration is Nestlé's largest global brand partnership to date, signaling a major step for the chocolate maker and for one of consumers' favorite chocolate bar brands.

Introducing breaks to the fastest sport on Earth

KitKat® becomes the Official Chocolate Bar of Formula 1® KitKat® becomes the Official Chocolate Bar of Formula 1®

Bringing its iconic "Have a Break, Have a KitKat®" message to the high-speed world of Formula 1, KitKat will champion the importance of taking a moment to pause.

A season full of breaks and surprises

The collaboration will officially launch during the 2025 season, marking the 90th anniversary of KitKat and the 75th anniversary of Formula 1. It will then expand across the world throughout 2026. F1 enthusiasts can look forward to consumer activations, promotional prizes and immersive fan zones at select Grands Prix, with trackside branding, and cheerful, light-hearted content.

Uniting two global icons for a shared experience

This partnership unites two large global fanbases in an innovative way that blends the thrill of motorsport with the renowned sense of humor of KitKat and tradition of sharing breaks.

"Formula 1 is a global phenomenon with a rapidly growing, diverse fanbase, especially among younger audiences," said Bernard Meunier, Head of Strategic Business Units and Marketing and Sales at Nestlé. "With its global reach and packed schedule, F1 offers KitKat the perfect platform to remind everyone to make time for a break. We're excited to bring our signature sense of fun to this thrilling sport and to create memorable experiences for fans around the world."

Emily Prazer, Chief Commercial Officer at Formula 1, said: "We're delighted to have such a universally recognised and fun brand as KitKat joining us as a partner. They're universally loved and we can't wait to see the fantastic experiences they'll be bringing to our fans at the track and the new audiences they'll introduce to the sport."

What's next?

Stay tuned for more details, as KitKat and Formula 1 embark on this exciting journey together.

For more information, please visit www.kitkat.com/formula1

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2552635/KitKat.mp4

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2551856/KitKat_Formula_1.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2552929/KitKat_Logo.jpg

SOURCE KitKat

Chiara Valsangiacomo, +41 21 924 2200, [email protected]