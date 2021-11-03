KITKAT Chocolatory's Limited Time 'MADE 4 U' Creator Studio: A New, Sweet Spin on Saying 'Thank You'

"KITKAT Chocolatory has always been synonymous with creativity, and we are excited to provide another creative outlet for chocolate-aficionados to express themselves," says Katherine Choi, Marketing Manager at Nestlé Canada . "The MADE 4 U experience is all about being grateful to your muses and designing a personalized and perfectly curated sweet treat. KITKAT's MADE 4 U creator studio is only at Yorkdale Shopping Centre for a limited time, so we encourage everyone to come enjoy the experience and bring your love of chocolate and creativity to the next level."

Whether shopping for birthdays, checking off holiday lists or simply sending a sweet thank-you treat, guests can choose up to three toppings from 16 premium ingredients, each which represent a personality trait for maximum personalization. Traits include, Sassy Rainbow Sprinkles, Fierce Freeze-Dried Strawberry, Mindful Maple Flakes and more (see complete ingredient list, below).

While KITKAT expert chocolatiers prepare their custom bar, guests can step into an impressive touchless booth at Centre Court to record their unique video message. Once recorded, the personalized video can be accessed via a unique QR code on the KITKAT bar box. All you need to do is scan the code to view and download your special video and then share it on social using the hashtag #createyourbreak.

Ingredient List:

Sincere Sliced Almonds

Fierce Freeze-Dried Strawberry

Poetic Mini Pretzel

Bold Butterscotch Toffee

Bubbly Peanut Butter Chips

Mellow Mini Marshmallow

Tough Shortbread Cookie

Capable Coconut

Happy-Go-Lucky Cookie Dough

Stunning Salted Caramel Truffle

Sassy Rainbow Sprinkles

Creative Chocolate Cream Filled Cookies

Compassionate Cinnamon Pecans

Caring Orange Cranberries

Dazzling Dark Chocolate Covered Puffed Quinoa

Mindful Maple Flakes

KITKAT MADE 4 U will run until Saturday, Nov. 13 in Centre Court at Toronto's Yorkdale Shopping Centre. For more information, visit www.madewithnestle.ca/kitkat-chocolatory or find KITKAT Chocolatory on social media:

Instagram: @KITKATChocolatoryCA

Twitter: @KITKATca

Facebook: facebook.com/KITKATCanada

TikTok: @KITKATChocolatoryCA

Hashtag: #CreateYourBreak

