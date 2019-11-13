KITKAT CHOCOLATORY Flagship Opens Toronto Doors and Inspires Creativity

Opening November 14 at Yorkdale Shopping Centre, visitors are encouraged to 'Create Your Break' with over 2,000 premium flavour combinations

TORONTO, Nov. 13, 2019 /CNW/ - The long-awaited KITKAT CHOCOLATORY is finally here. Following a successful pop-up in downtown Toronto in 2018, the highly-anticipated, permanent retail location by one of Canada's most well-known and loved chocolate bar brands is opening its doors on November 14. With over 2,000 flavour combinations, hands-on customization, limited-edition flavours, and guided experiences with the KITKAT CHOCOLATORY Head Chocolatier, visitors can expect a fun, engaging experience that takes 'Create Your Break' to the next level.

"KITKAT CHOCOLATORY is about creative expression and inspiring people to re-imagine the flavour possibilities at their fingertips," said Ryan Saunders, Vice President Marketing, Nestlé Canada. "We are thrilled to be bringing KITKAT CHOCOLATORY to North America. We know all Canadians have their own unique way of taking a break, and at KITKAT CHOCOLATORY every KITKAT becomes a canvas, making a break something you can take but also create."

The heart of the retail experience is focused on the 'open kitchen' where visitors can watch custom KITKAT bars being made-to-order by a team of chocolatiers. The KITKAT CHOCOLATORY offers a unique experience that's packed with imagination, creativity, and full of surprises, including:

CREATE YOUR BREAK EXPERIENCE: Over 2,000 different flavour combinations – visitors can choose from a menu of 16 premium ingredients to customize their own KITKAT chocolate bar with a personalized name or message.

Choose your chocolate. There's white, dark, and milk chocolate.

. There's white, dark, and milk chocolate.

Choose up to three ingredients including rainbow sprinkles, rippled potato chips, rose petals, organic gummy bears, mini marshmallows, peanut butter chips, and more.

including rainbow sprinkles, rippled potato chips, rose petals, organic gummy bears, mini marshmallows, peanut butter chips, and more.

Own your KITKAT by customizing your packaging and personalizing a message.





THE CHEF'S TABLE™ EXPERIENCE: The Chef's Table™ Experience is a brand-new KITKAT CHOCOLATORY offering making its world debut. This is a one-of-a-kind, immersive KITKAT journey uniquely designed for the Toronto store that will be led by Head Chocolatier, Christopher Neamtu. Book a seat for yourself, or with your family and friends, in-store or online at http://chocolatory.kitkat.ca.





SPECIAL EDITION KITKAT CHOCOLATE BARS: An extraordinary range of handmade limited edition KITKAT chocolate bars featuring unconventional Canadian and seasonal flavours will be on offer, including the first edition KITKAT GOLD, a rich, caramelized, white chocolatey take on the classic KITKAT bar, of which only 15,000 have been created.





An extraordinary range of handmade limited edition KITKAT chocolate bars featuring unconventional Canadian and seasonal flavours will be on offer, including the first edition KITKAT GOLD, a rich, caramelized, white chocolatey take on the classic KITKAT bar, of which only 15,000 have been created. GIFTING: KITKAT CHOCOLATORY gift boxes, gift cards, and personalized greeting cards are available just in time for the holiday season.

The KITKAT CHOCOLATORY store is located at Yorkdale Shopping Centre and is open from:

Monday - Friday: 10AM – 9PM

Saturday: 9:30AM – 9PM

Sun: 11AM – 7PM

Yorkdale extended Holiday hours will be in effect from November 18, 2019 until January 6, 2020:

Monday to Saturday: 9:30AM – 9:30PM

Sunday: 10AM – 8PM

For more information, visit http://chocolatory.kitkat.ca/ or find KITKAT CHOCOLATORY on social media: @KITKATChocolatoryCA, #KITKATCHOCOLATORY

Nestlé® is the world's largest food and beverage company present in 189 countries. Nestlé in Canada locally manufactures and/or distributes some of the world's most recognized and trusted brands, including LEAN CUISINE, NESQUIK, NESTLÉ GOOD START, HÄAGEN-DAZS, KIT KAT, NESCAFÉ, NESTLÉ PURE LIFE and NESTLÉ DRUMSTICK. Its 3,500 employees in approximately 20 locations across Canada are committed to Nestlé's purpose of enhancing quality of life and contributing to a healthier future. In 2016, Nestlé® celebrated its 150-year anniversary, and has been present in Canada since 1887. More information and details are available at www.corporate.nestle.ca.

At Nestlé®, we put tremendous effort into ensuring our products are made using quality ingredients sourced in a responsible way. The Nestlé Cocoa Plan was launched in 2009 to address the key issues facing the cocoa farming communities Nestlé® works with from an economic, social and environmental perspective. Nestlé® Canada was one of the first five countries to introduce the Cocoa Plan. In Canada, KITKAT is made 100% sustainably sourced cocoa. For more information: www.nestlecocoaplan.com

