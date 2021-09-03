Kite Sparkling Adaptogenic Teas Announces Rollout into 170 Save-On-Foods Locations Across Canada & new USA debut

Made for the health-conscious, wellness-centric consumers who demand more from their beverages, Kite's mission is to connect its customers to the wisdom of plants, helping create more balance and well-being in their lives.

The line up – "Rise" Moringa Lemon, "Align" Tulsi Hibiscus and "Unwind" Ashwagandha Orange boasts a fresh take on clean label with each sku free from sugar, sweeteners and questionable "natural flavours", in addition to being fully USDA organic certified, Vegan and Whole30 certified. Each functional "Adaptogenic" tea is Steeped In Goodness™ with whole plant adaptogens (Ashwagandha, Tulsi, Moringa, Turmeric & Licorice).

Kite has continued to see remarkable growth across Western Canada within both natural independent chains and larger key retail accounts including Whole Foods, Choices, Natures Fare Markets and most recently, over 170+ Save-On-Foods locations. With nearly 600 stores to date, Kite continues to work with distributors Horizon, UNFI & Purity Life towards growth across all regions in Canada. Kehe and UNFI will be distributing Kite across select regions in the USA.

Kite's rollout in the USA this month includes launching with leading California-based retailer Erewhon Market and mid-west superstore chain Meijer. Further imminent launch plans include Harmons Grocery (Utah), Better Health, Bubble, Vejii and more.

About Kite

Founded in 2018 by holistic nutritionist Michelle Tirmandi and award-winning food and beverage entrepreneur Claudia Marion, Kite was created with a mission dedicated to helping people use the healing wisdom of plants towards finding more balance & well-being in their lives. Kite's Sparkling Adaptogenic Teas are Steeped In Goodness™ using organic functional botanicals. Current flavours include "Rise" Moringa Lemon, "Align" Tulsi Hibiscus and "Unwind" Ashwagandha Orange. Kite is Adaptogenius™ and begs the question, How do you adaptogen? ™

