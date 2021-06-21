Kitchener-Waterloo residents raise $371,310 in support of St. Mary's RedDAY Presented by Manulife

WATERLOO REGION, ON, June 21, 2021 /CNW/ - On June 11, the community came together in support of St. Mary's RedDAY. Thanks to residents in Waterloo Region, and the generous Manulife donation match program, matching donations up to a total of $200,000, more than $371,310 has been raised for St. Mary's.

In 2020, the annual Manulife Match was shifted to support COVID-19 efforts, raising more than $695,000 with the help of the Waterloo community. Back this year with the annual RedDAY celebration, Waterloo Region came together with an inspiring display of support.

"At Manulife, one way we're making decisions easier and lives better is promoting healthy living – it's at the heart of our business," said Mike Doughty, President and CEO, Manulife Canada. "Thanks to the generosity of our community on RedDAY, we're able to raise important funds to support St. Mary's Regional Cardiac Care Centre while building awareness of cardiac disease."

"It's clear that these communities care passionately about the cardiac health of their friends, neighbours, and co-workers. And, they recognize that investment is required to ensure ongoing access to the advanced cardiac care provided at St. Mary's. Given the tough year that so many people have had, we are awestruck by the response to the Manulife Match. What an amazing endorsement of the excellent care provided by the physicians and staff of St. Mary's," says Susan Dusick, President, St. Mary's General Hospital Foundation.

Fueled by an ever-expanding and aging population, the number of people in Waterloo Region living with heart disease is increasing. This increased patient volume is placing significant demands on the facilities of St. Mary's Cardiac Care Centre. With procedures projected to grow substantially in the next five years, there is a significant risk to patient care without the expansion of service capacity across the entire program.



About St. Mary's General Hospital Foundation

St. Mary's General Hospital Foundation is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to enhancing patient care at St. Mary's General Hospital through the funding of vital equipment and programs. In addition to larger capital projects, St. Mary's General Hospital relies upon the Foundation to provide the necessary funds each year to cover costs related to on-going replacement and enhancement of standard equipment which is not covered by Government funding. Over the past 10 years the Foundation has transferred over $50 million to the hospital, enabling innovative patient-centered care, delivered with compassion and respect.

