Kitchener Honda Gives Away Free Car

KITCHENER, ON, Oct. 27, 2021 /CNW/ - Kitchener Honda, located at 3800 King Street East, announced June 1, 2021, that they would be giving away a vehicle to someone in need and deserving and on October 1, 2021, they announced their winner.

"We cherish the community deeply," said Kitchener Honda's General Manager, Everet Chan. "We are committed to serving and helping our community. We understand the last year has been difficult for people, and we want to help by giving away a vehicle to someone in need and deserving."



In order to qualify for the vehicle giveaway, contestants needed to send an email nominating themselves or someone else, explaining why he or she deserves and needs a vehicle.

"We received over 250 nominations and as much as we wish we could help everyone; it still feels great to know that this act of kindness will help this winner in more ways than we may have thought," said Chan.

"This is just one of the many efforts we are taking to give back to our community. We are donating equipment to local schools, giving away gift cards to local grocery stores, hair salons, local restaurants and hiring local companies," said Chan. "The important thing is that we are supporting the local community, businesses and people through these hard times that COVID-19 has brought to the community."

Kitchener Honda has a 10-vehicle new-car showroom and 16 service bays to service their customers. The dealership is currently open and following safety protocols. Showroom visits and the service and parts departments are open. Two people per appointment are allowed at this time for sales visits. One person is allowed per parts or service visit due to current province restrictions.

Kitchener Honda has been in business since 1987 and is a winner of the Kitchener-Waterloo region's "Platinum Award" for Favourite Auto Centre. They offer new and used Hondas and other used vehicles, as well as maintenance and repair services or parts.

"The Honda lineup is one of reliability, performance and comfort, as proven by the success of the Honda Civic, CR-V, Odyssey and Accord. Furthermore, the reason our success is ongoing is simple: we believe in innovation, and our new Honda models reflect just that," said Chan.

Kitchener Honda announced the winner of the free vehicle on October 1,2021.

