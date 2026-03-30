Equipped with new features, including Precision Speed Control and LED bowl light, makers can now achieve effortless accuracy

TORONTO, March 30, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, KitchenAid unveils the biggest advancement to its Tilt-Head Stand Mixer since 1955: The Artisan® Plus Stand Mixer. The new Stand Mixer model introduces first-of-its-kind features included with the KitchenAid Artisan® Plus Tilt-Head Stand Mixer, an LED bowl light, precision speed control, and a stainless-steel double flex edge beater, offering a precise way to create in the kitchen.

KitchenAid Unveils its Biggest Advancements to the KitchenAid® Tilt Head Mixers since 1955: THE ARTISAN® PLUS STAND MIXER (CNW Group/KitchenAid Canada)

For more than 100 years, KitchenAid and its legendary Stand Mixer have been a catalyst for endless delight, exploration and memory-making right in everyone's kitchen. Now, the icon has been reimagined to take making in the kitchen to new heights.

The new Artisan® Plus Stand Mixer debuts four new colourways to the KitchenAid Brand Portfolio: Sun Dried Tomato, Oat, Wild Blueberry and Iron Ore Bronze. In addition to the new shades, the Artisan® Plus Stand Mixer will also be available in 10 of the brand's most beloved colours, including Agave, Cast Iron Black, Matte Black, Cardamom, Feather Pink, Juniper, Mint Julep, Medallion Silver, Blue Steel and Porcelain White.

"Innovation has always been at the heart of KitchenAid, and we're constantly exploring new ways to inspire creativity in the kitchen," said Chad Ries, Global Brand Marketing Director at KitchenAid Small Appliances. "As the #1 mixing brand in the world1 we didn't have to change our iconic design, but we chose to anyway. With the Artisan® Plus Stand Mixer, we've added thoughtful new features that elevate the Maker experience. From enhanced visibility with the LED bowl light to greater precision and control, and a first-ever Double Flex Edge Beater on a tilt-head mixer designed to reach every last morsel, this mixer builds on KitchenAid's legacy of performance and craftsmanship while helping home bakers and creators bring their ideas to life with confidence."

Key features of the Artisan® Plus Stand Mixer include:

Precision Speed Control: Smoothly glide between speeds, finding the exact setting needed for your perfect textures every time.

Smoothly glide between speeds, finding the exact setting needed for your perfect textures every time. Integrated Bowl Light: The first-ever KitchenAid ® Stand Mixer with a built-in LED bowl light, providing visibility for precise measurements, thorough mixing and effortless accuracy.

The first-ever KitchenAid Stand Mixer with a built-in LED bowl light, providing visibility for precise measurements, thorough mixing and effortless accuracy. Stainless-Steel Accessories: All Artisan ® Plus Mixers come with durable, rust-resistant, and dishwasher-safe stainless-steel accessories - Precision Welded Stainless-Steel Bowl, Double Flex Edge Beater, Dough Hook, Wire Whisk, and Flat Beater. The Double Flex Edge Beater has silicone edges to scrape the bowl as it mixes, reducing the need to stop and scrape manually.

All Artisan Plus Mixers come with durable, rust-resistant, and dishwasher-safe stainless-steel accessories - Precision Welded Stainless-Steel Bowl, Double Flex Edge Beater, Dough Hook, Wire Whisk, and Flat Beater. The Double Flex Edge Beater has silicone edges to scrape the bowl as it mixes, reducing the need to stop and scrape manually. ½ Fold Speed: Gently incorporates ingredients to prevent overmixing, ideal for folding in delicate ingredients, like blueberries and egg whites.

Gently incorporates ingredients to prevent overmixing, ideal for folding in delicate ingredients, like blueberries and egg whites. Soft Start: Gradually increases mixing speed to keep ingredients in the bowl and help avoid splatter.

The KitchenAid Artisan® Plus Tilt-Head Stand Mixer is now available, from $629.99 CAD at KitchenAid.ca.

_______________________________ 1 Source Euromonitor International Limited; based on custom research conducted October 2024 for value sales (in USD) in 2024 through all retail channels.

About Whirlpool Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) is a leading home appliance company, in constant pursuit of improving life at home. As the last-remaining major U.S.-based manufacturer of kitchen and laundry appliances, the company is driving meaningful innovation to meet the evolving needs of consumers through its iconic brand portfolio, including Whirlpool, KitchenAid, JennAir, Maytag, Amana, Brastemp, Consul, and InSinkErator. In 2024, the company reported approximately $17 billion in annual sales - close to 90% of which were in the Americas - 44,000 employees, and 40 manufacturing and technology research centers. Additional information about the company can be found at WhirlpoolCorp.com.

About KitchenAid

Since the introduction of its legendary stand mixer in 1919 and first dishwasher in 1949, KitchenAid has built on the legacy of these icons to create a complete line of products designed for those with a passion to make. Today, the KitchenAid® brand offers virtually every essential for the well-equipped kitchen with a collection that includes everything from countertop appliances to cookware, ranges to refrigerators, and whisks to wine cellars. To learn more, visit KitchenAid.ca or follow us on Instagram, @KitchenAid_ca.

SOURCE KitchenAid Canada

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