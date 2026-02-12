"Research shows that amid global uncertainty, consumers are seeking renewal by redefining success and reclaiming control over their personal fulfillment and well-being1. That is why we are introducing Spearmint as our 2026 Colour of the Year," said Chad Ries, Global Brand Marketing Director at KitchenAid Small Appliances. "Spearmint invites individuals to be present, promotes a refreshing state of mind, and symbolizes positive growth and renewal, embodying a return to self."

Spearmint is the eighth edition of the iconic KitchenAid® Colour of the Year Program. KitchenAid has championed the power of colour to fuel creativity since introducing the first Stand Mixer colours in 1955. Today, the brand's Colour of the Year taps global trends to capture the current cultural moment and inspire makers around the world.

"When identifying this year's colour, we were driven by a desire to refresh the senses and find a moment of clarity. Spearmint breathes life into a space, filling it with a soothing yet invigorating energy," said Brittni Pertijs, Colour, Finish, and Material Manager at Whirlpool. "With this year's Colour of the Year selection we're also adding a new Sand finish to our Colour of the Year portfolio which has a subtle, grounding warmth that feels reminiscent of baking, cooking, and the moments we spend creating in the kitchen. Making Spearmint a colour you don't just see, but feel."

Best Buy Canada is the exclusive retail partner for the launch, with the 2026 KitchenAid® Colour of the Year Stand Mixer available in select Best Buy stores and online, in addition to kitchenaid.ca.

"As Canada's largest consumer electronics retailer, we are thrilled to partner with KitchenAid to bring the 2026 Colour of the Year, Spearmint, to Canadians across the country," said Bobby Eskandari Category General Manager Appliances and Home. "This beautiful new hue and unique texture is sure to spark inspiration in the kitchen, and we are excited to introduce this refreshing new colour to our customers."

The Artisan® Series 5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer (available in Spearmint), MSRP $544.99 CAD, is available starting February 12, 2026, at kitchenaid.ca, bestbuy.ca and select Best Buy stores across Canada.

About Whirlpool Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) is a leading home appliance company, in constant pursuit of improving life at home. As one of the leading North American manufacturers of kitchen and laundry appliances, the company is driving meaningful innovation to meet the evolving needs of consumers through its iconic brand portfolio, including Whirlpool, KitchenAid, JennAir, Maytag, Amana, Brastemp, Consul, and InSinkErator. In 2024, the company reported approximately $17 billion in annual sales - close to 90% of which were in the Americas - 44,000 employees, and 40 manufacturing and technology research centers. Additional information about the company can be found at WhirlpoolCorp.com.

About KitchenAid

Since the introduction of its legendary stand mixer in 1919 and first dishwasher in 1949, KitchenAid has built on the legacy of these icons to create a complete line of products designed for those with a passion to make. Today, the KitchenAid® brand offers virtually every essential for the well-equipped kitchen with a collection that includes everything from countertop appliances to cookware, ranges to refrigerators, and whisks to wine cellars To learn more, visit KitchenAid.ca or follow us on Instagram, @KitchenAid_ca.

About Best Buy Canada

A wholly owned subsidiary of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY), Best Buy Canada Ltd. is one of Canada's largest and most innovative omnichannel retailers, operating the Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Best Buy Express and Geek Squad (www.geeksquad.ca) brands. With over 320 Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile and Best Buy Express stores across Canada and an expanded assortment of lifestyle products offered through BestBuy.ca, Best Buy is a leader in total retail, catering to customers how, when, and where they want to shop. Best Buy Canada is committed to making a positive impact in the community with programs and partnerships that support youth to connect with technology to advance their education. For more information, visit BestBuy.ca.

1 Source: WGSN Future Consumer 2026

SOURCE KitchenAid Canada

