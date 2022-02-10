"At KitchenAid, creativity is championed by the power of colour," said Julie Cluff, Director, Sales and Marketing, KitchenAid Canada. "This year is no different. Beetroot is vibrant and energizing, inviting cooks of all skill levels to feed their insatiable appetite for new experiences and make every meal more exciting than the last.

Since introducing the first Stand Mixer colours in 1955, KitchenAid has aimed to spark inspiration through its colour leadership. Colour of the Year provides an opportunity to continue that leadership and use the power of colour to comment on global trends and culture.

"Looking at the outside of the beet, you'd never know the brightness concealed within," said Jessica McConnell, Whirlpool Colour, Finish & Material Design. "When sliced open, it reveals extraordinary vibrance inside. The rich magenta with lush satin finish makes every day more vibrant with a pop of energizing colour."

With the release of its 2022 Colour of the Year in the iconic Artisan Stand Mixer and K400 Blender, KitchenAid inspires makers to experiment in the kitchen and beyond. The stand mixer offers consumers endless possibilities to enhance their everyday experiences, while the K400 Blender has the power to handle the toughest blender recipes for smooth, great tasting creations. The K400 Blender and Artisan Stand Mixer are now available at kitchenaid.ca.

K400 Blender (available in Beetroot)

MSRP$299.99

Artisan Series 5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer (available in Beetroot)

MSRP$699.99

About KitchenAid

Since the introduction of its legendary stand mixer in 1919 and first dishwasher in 1949, KitchenAid has built on the legacy of these icons to create a complete line of products designed for those with a passion to make. Today, the KitchenAid® brand offers virtually every essential for the well-equipped kitchen with a collection that includes everything from countertop appliances to cookware, ranges to refrigerators, and whisks to wine cellars. To learn more, visit kitchenaid.ca or follow us on Instagram, @kitchenaid_ca .

SOURCE KitchenAid Canada

For further information: Media Contact: Hill+Knowlton Strategies, Chelsea Coubry-Forte, [email protected]