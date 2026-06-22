The brand's first major redesign in a decade arrives in Canada with a curated palette of finishes and mixed-metal hardware – proving the kitchen is a space to make more than meals

TORONTO, June 22, 2026 /CNW/ - KitchenAid brand today announced the Canadian launch of its fully redesigned line of major appliances, anchored by two striking new colourways: Juniper and Black Ore. Marking the brand's first complete portfolio redesign in 10 years, the new lineup invites Canadians to personalize their kitchens like never before – pairing curated exterior finishes with interchangeable handle and knob hardware designed to complement today's most sought-after design trends.

KitchenAid Brand Brings Bold Colour and Personalized Design to Canadian Kitchens with its New Line of Major Appliances in Juniper and Black Ore (CNW Group/KitchenAid Canada)

The launch reintroduces KitchenAid brand – long synonymous with its iconic stand mixer – to a new generation of Canadians, reframing the kitchen as a space for creativity, self-expression and connection. In short: a place to Make More Than Meals™.

The new line arrives in a curated palette of exterior finishes, led by two hero colourways:

Juniper, a nature inspired appliance colour and a new neutral that shifts between green and blue, effortlessly bringing the calming essence of the outdoors into the kitchen for a look that's both timeless and contemporary.

Black Ore, a deep matte black with a rich warmth that beautifully complements wood tones and cabinet finishes – a bolder, more dramatic counterpart for those seeking depth and sophistication.

Alongside Stainless Steel , a classic finish that suits any home.

, a classic finish that suits any home. Porcelain White, a soft yet sophisticated satin finish that is a warm and inviting alternative to traditional white, is set to launch Fall 2026.

Each finish pairs harmoniously with handle and knob hardware available in Brass, Bronze, Black Ore and Stainless Steel. Designed to coordinate with kitchen faucets and cabinet pulls, the hardware blends seamlessly in a default colour-match – or can be swapped out via accessory kits, allowing Canadians to personalize at purchase and refresh their look over time.

Beyond its design leadership, the new KitchenAid® line delivers innovation that simplifies the everyday and empowers creativity, including:

Smart Ranges and Wall Ovens with Assisted Cooking Modes that suggest ideal times and temperatures, plus features like Fresh Pizza Mode and Steam Bake for elevated results at home.

Induction Cooktops that let you set a precise temperature for control well beyond standard high, medium and low settings.

Dishwashers featuring the Advanced ProDry™ System and a 360° Max Jets™ Third Rack, delivering total cleaning coverage with no pre-rinsing required.

Counter-Depth French Door Refrigerators that fit nearly flush with cabinetry and feature the Preserva® Food Care System and FreshSeal™ humidity-controlled crispers to keep food fresh and flavourful.

"For too long, the focus of kitchen design has been utility; but it should be a canvas for creativity," said Jacqueline Probert, Head of Brand Experience for Whirlpool Canada. "Our new appliance collection is built for personalization, allowing consumers to express their own style – turning their kitchen into a true reflection of their taste and making the space feel as unique as their favourite recipe."

To showcase what it means to Make More Than Meals™, KitchenAid brand in Canada has partnered with content creator and celebrated host Isabelle Heikens. Known for her monthly themed dinner parties and curated approach to home entertaining, Heikens is bringing the new appliances to life through an intimate dinner party and curated hosting tips designed to help Canadians entertain beautifully and effortlessly, at home.

"Hosting is about so much more than the food – it's about creating the kind of nights where you make memories, not just a meal," said Isabelle Heikens. "My number one rule is to prepare as much as possible ahead of time so I can actually be present with my guests, and these appliances do so much of the heavy lifting behind the scenes. From the Juniper range I personalized with stainless steel hardware to a fridge that keeps everything organized and a dishwasher that makes cleanup a breeze, they let me focus on what really matters – bringing people together."

The new KitchenAid® line of major appliances is available now across Canada. To learn more and find a retailer near you, visit KitchenAid.ca or follow @KitchenAid_ca on Instagram and TikTok.

About Whirlpool Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) is a leading home appliance company, in constant pursuit of improving life at home. As the only major U.S.-based manufacturer of kitchen and laundry appliances, the company is driving meaningful innovation to meet the evolving needs of consumers through its iconic brand portfolio, including Whirlpool, KitchenAid, JennAir, Maytag, Amana, Brastemp, Consul, and InSinkErator. In 2025, the company reported approximately $16 billion in annual net sales - close to 90% of which were in the Americas - 41,000 employees, and 35 manufacturing and technology research centers. Additional information about the company can be found at WhirlpoolCorp.com.

About KitchenAid

Since the introduction of its legendary stand mixer in 1919 and first dishwasher in 1949, KitchenAid has built on the legacy of these icons to create a complete line of products designed for those with a passion to make. Today, the KitchenAid® brand offers virtually every essential for the well-equipped kitchen with a collection that includes everything from countertop appliances to cookware, ranges to refrigerators, and whisks to wine cellars. To learn more, visit KitchenAid.ca or follow us on Instagram, @KitchenAid_ca and TikTok, @kitchenaid_ca.

SOURCE KitchenAid Canada

Media Contact: Meg Robertson, Hill & Knowlton, [email protected]