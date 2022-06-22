Kitasoo Xai'xais Nation Declares New Gitdisdzu Lugyeks (Kitasu Bay) Marine Protected Area On Great Bear Coast

Gitdisdzu Lugyeks (commonly known as Kitasu Bay) is known to the Kitasoo Xai'xais Nation as a spiritual place whose lands, waters, fishes, and wildlife are integral to the Nation's economy, health, and culture. The permanently protected habitat is home to a rich array of sea life, including seabirds, whales, salmon, cod, halibut, shellfish, and vital kelp forests.

"We know these waters better than anyone. Kitasu Bay has been part of our home for thousands of years through to the present day. This coast is our lifeblood," said Hereditary Chief Nies'los (Kelly Robinson)

"By establishing Kitasu Bay as a Marine Protected Area, the Kitasoo Xai'xais Nation is taking an important and long-overdue step toward advancing Indigenous-led conservation and the responsible management of natural and cultural resources in our traditional territories," said Kitasoo Xai'xais elected Chief, Doug Neasloss.

Scientific studies show that well-managed MPAs are engines of natural wealth. They provide nurseries, safe havens and seed new populations of fish stocks. Marine Protected Areas enrich the diversity and abundance of life in the surrounding waters.

Stewardship of the area will be grounded in a science-based, Indigenous-led conservation Management Plan focused on:

Maintaining ecological integrity;

Protecting fish and wildlife, and at-risk ecosystems;

Protecting cultural and archaeological sites and features;

Protecting historical, present and future Kitasoo Xai'xais harvesting and hunting areas and uses, including the communal herring roe spawn on kelp (SOK) fishery and other community fishing activities; and

Protecting the wilderness values that in turn support opportunities for ecotourism in the MPA.

"We've developed a world-class management plan that's based on Kitasoo Xai'xais' deep local knowledge and management practices, and the latest marine science. This new MPA management plan will provide a blueprint for the responsible and respectful stewardship of marine areas that manages all fisheries and aquatic resources to the highest standard using an ecosystem-based management framework and incorporating traditional knowledge and laws. Further, it ensures the continuity of Kitasoo Xai'xais culture and protects the natural heritage of important places for current and future generations," said Santana Edgar, Kitasoo Xai'xais Marine Planner.

The new MPA will be permanently monitored and cared for by Kitasoo Xai'xais Guardian Watchmen who are out on the water every day as part of the Nation's ongoing active management of the Territory. "This helps address key gaps in the management and monitoring of the coast, especially in remote areas like this where Ottawa's fisheries officers are few and far between," said Chief Neasloss. The Guardian Watchmen will be responsible for compliance monitoring, anti-poaching patrols, marine rescue, and emergency response.

"We know these lands and waters better than anyone, Kitasu Bay has been part of our home for thousands of years through to the present day. This coast is our lifeblood," said Hereditary Chief Nies'los (Kelly Robinson).

"We welcome a lot of people to our coastal territory, and it needs to continue to be sustainable and safe. But we want people coming here to respect the local laws and customs, just like anyone else would," said Hereditary Chief Haay-maas (Ernest Mason Junior).

Over the next three months, the draft Management Plan for the new MPA will be open for public review and comment, and shared with other levels of government and affected parties.

"We invite Canada and British Columbia to work with us in achieving our collective objectives and targets for land and marine protection and conservation, including for Kitasu Bay," said Chief Neasloss. "We also invite Canada and BC to work with us to implement our plan and to reach co-governance and management of the MPA. But we are not seeking any permission."

"For decades we have worked with Canada and British Columbia to collaboratively form a MPA in Kitasu Bay. We will continue to encourage that outcome, but can no longer wait until other governments act to preserve and protect this special place that is integral to our Nation. Our right to establish this MPA comes from our inherent and Aboriginal Rights and Title and from our connection to this land for thousands of years," said Chief Neasloss.

Chief Neasloss stated, "We note that the Prime Minister personally travelled to the Great Bear Coast in 2018 to sign the Reconciliation Framework Agreement, which included a commitment to establishing a network of Marine Protected Areas. The Prime Minister spoke about his commitment to marine conservation and the MPA network, and we trust he will support this step forward."

"We look forward to advancing reconciliation with Canada and British Columbia, and to the implementation of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples in a meaningful way," says Chief Neasloss.

Gitdisdzu (pr: "git-dis-ju") means "people of Disju" in Sgüüxs (Kitasoo/South Tsimshian language). The more contemporary spelling or reference is Kitasu or Kitasoo. Lugyeks (pr: "Lew-gyeks") means "sheltered bay" in Sgüüxs.

Media Backgrounder

SOURCE Kitasoo Xai'xais Stewardship Authority

For further information: Deirdre Leowinata, +1 (250) 957-7644, [email protected]