KISS Products, Inc. Unveils its Glamorous Nail Debut at Shoppers Drug Mart Stores Nationwide

"We are truly honoured to join forces with Shoppers Drug Mart, an esteemed and trusted trailblazer in the Canadian retail sphere," expresses Kristin Giarrusso, Global Marketing Director at KISS Products, Inc. "This strategic collaboration seamlessly aligns with our overarching vision of making KISS Nails accessible to beauty enthusiasts across Canada. As the Marketing Director, witnessing our innovation and quality extend to a broader audience fills me with immense excitement."

KISS, recognized globally for its professional quality beauty products and treatments, boasts iconic brands sold in over 100 countries. Since 1989, the brand's mission has empowered beauty enthusiasts to "Bring the Salon Home."

"Canadians trust Shoppers Drug Mart to offer the very best beauty. With one of the most extensive line ups of skincare and cosmetics in the country, there's always something for everyone," says Irene Doody, VP, Category Management Health & Beauty Care & Mass Beauty, Shoppers Drug Mart. "We are thrilled to add the nail innovations of KISS to Canadians nationwide, adding to the leading global brands available to our customers in store and online. With the expertise in our stores, convenient locations in communities across the country and our PC Optimum™ loyalty program, there's no better place for beauty in Canada than Shoppers."

To experience the allure of KISS and imPRESS Nails online at Shoppers Drug Mart, visit this link.

ABOUT KISS PRODUCTS, INC.

KISS is the world's leading manufacturer and distributor of fashion nails and is the market leader in both fashion nails and false eyelashes. KISS offers innovative, accessible, easy to use, salon quality beauty products including fashion nails, false eyelashes, colour cosmetics, hair styling tools, haircare, hair accessories and more. KISS brings the power of self-care home for all people. KISS products are available at mass and drug retailers nationwide. For more information visit www.KISSusa.com

ABOUT SHOPPERS DRUG MART INC.

Shoppers Drug Mart Inc. is one of the most recognized and trusted names in Canadian retailing. The company is the licensor of full-service retail drug stores operating under the name Shoppers Drug Mart® (Pharmaprix® in Québec). With almost 1,350 Shoppers Drug Mart® and Pharmaprix® stores operating in prime locations in each province and two territories, the company is one of the most convenient retailers in Canada. For more information visit www.shoppersdrugmart.ca .

SOURCE KISS Products, Inc.

For further information: For media inquiries, please contact: Grayson Klimek: [email protected]; Courtney Neher: [email protected]