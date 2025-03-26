Kipling Group Opens New Calgary Office & Appoints Sheena Whitfield as Vice President of Operations - Western Canada

TORONTO, March 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Continuing with its national expansion strategy, Kipling Group is pleased to announce the opening of an office in Calgary, Alberta.

Kipling Group is one of Canada's largest independent full-service property management companies, managing over 28M square feet of commercial and residential real estate. Based in Toronto, they also have offices in Kitchener-Waterloo and Edmonton. Calgary will serve as the "home base" for Kipling Group's Western Canadian Operations.

Sheena Whitfield, Vice President of Operations - Western Canada (CNW Group/Kipling Group)

The new Calgary office will be run by Sheena Whitfield, the company's new Vice President of Operations for Western Canada. Sheena will lead all operations, leasing, and other service divisions across Western Canada and act as the Broker of Record for Alberta.

Sheena joins Kipling Group from one of the largest real estate services companies in the world, where she served as a Director for the past 7+ years and helped build its Canadian Property Management division. Sheena brings over 25 years of real estate and property management experience and was named her employer's Property Management MVP for Canada in 2020.

"We have ambitious growth plans and believe Calgary is the right location to serve as our 'home base' for Western Canada. We are thrilled to now be part of an exciting and growing city."

Michael Case, COO – Kipling Group

About Kipling Group: Founded in 2008, Kipling Group is one of Canada's largest independent full-service property management companies. Headquartered in Toronto, with offices in Kitchener-Waterloo, Edmonton, and Calgary, Kipling Group is trusted by many of Canada's top real estate owners and institutional investors. With over 150 employees, Kipling Group currently manages over 28M square feet of real estate across all asset classes (office, industrial, retail, multi-family, and condominiums). To learn more visit www.kiplinggroupinc.com.

SOURCE Kipling Group

Media Inquiries: Emily Fermo, [email protected], (416) 979-2230