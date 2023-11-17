Kinvest Venture Partners Launches New Impact Investment Fund to Change the Trajectory of Rural Africa

KINVEST VENTURES PARTNERS

Kinvest Venture Partners Holds Initial Close for Capstone Kinvest Impact Fund I Limited Partnership, as a First Step in the Venture's Impact Investing Journey

LANGLEY, BC, Nov. 17, 2023 /CNW/ - Kinvest Venture Partners (Kinvest), a Canadian social impact investing firm, is pleased to announce their partnership with Capstone Asset Management Inc. for the initial closing of the Capstone Kinvest Impact Fund 1.

Kinvest is an innovative impact investment fund focused on Rwanda's agriculture sector. Its primary mission is to create "Social Impact Investments" that generate profitable, sustainable, and equitable value for rural Africans through local ownership while generating a profit for their investors.

They achieve these financial and social outcomes by developing competitive medium-sized commercial agriculture companies. By intentionally providing leadership training and professional development, employees are set to become future owners through an employee trust that will take ownership of the company after 10 years.

Ray Sawatsky, Kinvest Venture Partners Co-Founder and President, stresses that, "Kinvest is committed to changing the trajectory of poverty in Africa towards sustainable capital assets and local ownership. This model creates generational wealth and economic prosperity for Kinvest employees and strengthens the communities they live in."

Kinvest is a Canadian based company with local operations based in Kigali, Rwanda that leverages their deep-rooted expertise in African markets. This ensures professional oversight of the fund's farmland operations, comprehensive employee training and skills development.

Mr. Sawatsky adds that, "the impact fund is designed as a social enterprise that integrates sustainability and social impact best practices. By investing in local ownership, investors profit, businesses are sustainable, and rural Africans become shareowners of capital assets. This is an equitable distribution of value."

Glenn Murray, Capstone's President and Chief Investment Officer, emphasized the alignment of the new Impact Fund with Capstone's enduring mission: "We are excited to offer investment solutions that have the potential to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns while aligning with our values. Capstone's foray into the Impact Investment market is a natural extension of our mission. We anticipate a profound and lasting positive impact on the lives of Rwandans."

The Capstone Kinvest Impact Fund 1. is a 10 - 12 million dollar (USD) raise. The first 3.15 million USD closed on October 30, 2023 and they are actively raising the rest of the fund over the next 12 months. Kinvest and Capstone expects this to be the first of multiple impact investment vehicles that will be focused on African development.

About Kinvest Venture Partners

Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia and with local operations in Kigali, Rwanda, Kinvest created a share-owner business model. Since 2020, they have bought and managed three farms in Rwanda. They are working to achieve a triple bottom-line of people, planet and profit and their business plan strives to achieve generational wealth for employees while creating a profit for investors.

About Capstone Asset Management Inc.

Based in Langley, British Columbia, Capstone has been serving private and institutional clients since 2004, and is registered as a Portfolio Manager, Investment Fund Manager, and Exempt Market Dealer. As of September 30, 2023, Capstone managed in excess of $750 million across its funds and discretionary client portfolios.

SOURCE Kinvest Venture Partners

