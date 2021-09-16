Kingston Refractory Establishes Service Refractaire Quebec and Hires Andrew Wojciechowski

"Quebec is a very important province for us, with significant industrial plants that we are able to service. That's why we have decided to establish a permanent office and a dedicated team in Quebec." said John Taylor, Kingston Refractory's Founder and COO. "We are very excited with Andrew's joining. He brings a wealth of experience in project management, construction, along with a strong understanding of the refractory industry." said Taylor.

Wojciechowski has more than eight years of senior management experience, with his latest position being Terminal Manager at Lafarge Canada in Alberta. Andrew will be leading Service Refractaire Quebec, based in Becancour, (www.refractairequebec.com) and heading operations for all of Canada.

"I'm very pleased to be part of the expansion to my home province, Quebec," said Andrew. "I've had tremendous support from family and colleagues and I believe this is a great opportunity for me to join a company with a great reputation, dedicated to providing high quality services" said Wojciechowski.

"Andrew's operational experience and dedication to continuous improvement is a great fit for the company and he will be an excellent addition to our team" said Ara Sahakian, CPA CA Board Member at Kingston Refractory. "Andrew is the right person to help us implement our strategic plan of expanding our services to Quebec and across the country" said Sahakian.

About Service Refractaire Quebec

Service Refractaire Quebec located in Becancour, Quebec is wholly owned by Kingston Refractory Services, a leading provider of refractory services in Canada. Kingston Refractory has been providing engineering, demolition, installation, clean up, anchor removal, anchor welding, pre-cast design and installation, material supply and inspection services for the past 15 years. Working in kilns, incinerators and boilers, the company uses qualified and certified personnel to provide solutions safely and efficiently. The company's mission is to be the refractory service provider of choice for its customers due to its responsiveness, innovative solutions and quality of work.

