KINGSETT CAPITAL STRENGTHENS MANAGEMENT TEAM WITH THE APPOINTMENT OF ALIYAH MOHAMED AS CHIEF CAPITAL OFFICER

TORONTO, April 5, 2022 /CNW/ - KingSett Capital Inc. announced today that Aliyah Mohamed will be joining the firm as Chief Capital Officer, effective May 16th, 2022. Ms. Mohamed will be joining KingSett from TD Securities, where she spent more than 16 years in investment banking, most recently as Managing Director, Real Estate.

In her new role as Chief Capital Officer, she will join KingSett's Management Committee and will report to Anna Kennedy, KingSett's Chief Operating Officer. Ms. Mohamed will oversee equity capital investor relations, debt capital finance strategy, firm marketing and communications and talent development at KingSett.

"I am very pleased to welcome Aliyah to the leadership team at KingSett," said Jon Love, KingSett's Chief Executive Officer. "Aliyah will add immediate depth and strength to the evolution and advancement of KingSett over our next phase of growth."

"Aliyah is a highly accomplished and respected capital markets professional who brings expertise in finance, business development, and a complementary perspective on real estate markets, in Canada and internationally," said Rob Kumer, KingSett's President and Chief Investment Officer. "Most importantly, Aliyah shares a common set of core values with KingSett, one that is highly aligned with our unique corporate culture and the shared commitment to delivering sustainable premium risk weighted returns to our investors."

About KingSett Capital

KingSett Capital is Canada's leading private equity real estate investment firm. Founded in 2002, KingSett has raised $13.4 billion of equity for its Growth, Income, Urban, Mortgage and Affordable Housing strategies, executing over $50 billion in transactions life to date. Currently, KingSett has $17 billion of assets under management in a $19 billion portfolio. KingSett continues to seek further opportunities to invest in a wide range of real estate properties, developments, joint ventures and mortgage lending.

SOURCE KingSett Capital

For further information: Reem Jazar, Edelman Public Relations, (416) 919-9347 or [email protected]