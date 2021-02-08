KingSett Announces Renewal of Scotiabank Lease at Scotia Plaza

Commensurate with the lease renewal, Scotiabank will be vacating space at the top of 40 King St. W. For the first time since the building's construction, one of the best office spaces in Canada will be available for lease in 2023.

Scotia Plaza in Toronto is owned by KingSett and AIMCo. 40 King St W. has been recognized with a Zero Carbon Building – Performance v2 Certification from the Canada Green Building Council (CaGBC), making it the largest certified Zero Carbon Building in Canada at more than 1.5 million square feet.

"We are very pleased that Scotiabank will continue to be a prominent tenant in the complex that bears its name. This renewal is a testament to how valued partners can work together to achieve a collective objective. Sustainable premium office real estate continues to be integral to promoting collaboration and productivity among employees in the workplace."

--Bill Logar, Executive Vice President Asset Management, KingSett Capital

"We are proud to renew our tenancy in Scotia Plaza, the largest zero carbon-certified building in Canada. We continue to believe in the importance of having a prominent, physical location in Toronto's downtown core."

--Stephen Morson, SVP Real Estate, Scotiabank.

"This extension is a testament to the outstanding efforts of our operating and tenant partners. Scotia Plaza's Zero Carbon certification fully aligns to AIMCo's sustainability commitments and the property continues to be a great investment for our clients."



-- Tony Vadacchino, Director, Real Estate, AIMCo

About Scotia Plaza

Toronto's Scotia Plaza is made up of four buildings: 40 King St. W., 44 King St. W., 100 Yonge St. and 11 Adelaide St. W.

Scotia Plaza's 40 King St. W. is one of four buildings (at more than 1.5 million square feet) that has earned the Zero Carbon Building – Performance v2 Certification from the Canada Green Building Council (CaGBC), and has a Transition Plan in place to remove all carbon-intensive mechanical system over the next 18 months. The building is going beyond the Zero Carbon Building – Performance v2 certification's latest zero carbon balance requirements by also offsetting its emissions from waste-to-landfill generated onsite using Gold Standard certified carbon offsets.

The building has also achieved the largest Fitwel certification in Canada for a Multi-Tenant Base Building. Developed by the CDC, this world-leading certification system promotes occupant health and wellbeing across seven health impact categories by incorporating evidence-based design and policy strategies to support physical, mental and social health within the space. Other environmental certifications include LEED Platinum and WiredScore Certified: Gold. Please see the building backgrounder for more information regarding environmental sustainability technologies and processes.

To read about the full Canada Green Building Council Zero Carbon Building (ZCB) Standard, please go to CaGBC.org/zerocarbon.

