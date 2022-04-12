King Street Media appoints David Barnes as President & Executive Creative Director

Industry veteran Barnes will also become the agency's newest Partner

TORONTO, April 12, 2022 /CNW/ - King Street Media (KSM) has announced that award-winning creative director David Barnes has joined the agency as President, Executive Creative Director and Partner. He will work side-by-side with partners Anthony Chiaravalloti, Mark Simone and Daniel Francavilla.

"We're absolutely thrilled to be able to bring on a creative leader with the talent, intelligence and keen sense of 'what's next', that David has," said managing partner Chiaravalloti.

Barnes joins KSM after spending two years as Vice President, Creative Director at Mindshape where he was instrumental in landing digital AOR assignments for Scotts Miracle Gro, as well as establishing partnerships with Revera Inc. and the Canadian Payroll Association, while overseeing breakthrough work for clients such as Kruger Packaging and Fleischmann's. Prior to Mindshape, Barnes held senior creative roles at Mint, No Fixed Address, Community Agency and Great Gulf Developments.

"David's work spans an impressively wide range of categories and genres, and he has an innate ability to tap into the unique essence of brands, and translate it to a voice that really resonates with audiences," said Simone.

"The demand for disruptive ideas and dynamic creative is ever-growing, and KSM is now more prepared than ever to deliver. David's experience and leadership will be key as we build out our adaptive content model at scale, and continue to deliver innovative solutions to our clients," said Francavilla.

The addition of Barnes will champion King Street Media's model that delivers adaptive creative – responding to environments, audiences and social or cultural cues in real time.

About King Street Media

King Street Media is an independent Toronto-based marketing and creative agency focused on purpose-driven growth. Formed in 2018, KSM's core services include digital strategy, performance-based marketing, social media and content. The agency's business model harnesses the power of the entrepreneurial spirit, developing strategies that move clients' businesses forward and contribute to their bottom line. Learn more at kingstreetmedia.ca .

