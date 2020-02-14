King of Floors and Kings Links Golf Course: Proud Supporters of HeadsUpGuys Mental Health Resource

King of Floors and Kings Links Golf invite you to consider joining us in supporting this worthy cause

VANCOUVER, Feb. 14, 2020 /CNW/ - For nearly five years HeadsUpGuys has provided men with a vital online resource that helps tackle mental health issues like depression and suicide. From its humble beginnings at UBC, HeadsUpGuys has expanded to become a global resource for men suffering from mental health issues around the world. We believe in the importance of addressing mental health issues experienced by men. By supporting a worthy cause like HeadsUpGuys, awareness of this issue can be spread and your support will expand its reach and ability to provide assistance and resources to those in need.