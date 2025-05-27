King Charles III Reaffirms Commitment to Youth in Canada with The King's Trust Canada

OTTAWA, ON, May 27, 2025 /CNW/ - During his first official Canadian visit as King, His Majesty King Charles III yesterday reaffirmed his lifelong dedication to young people as he met four Members of The King's Trust Canada's inaugural Youth Council; one 360 employment program participant; Mark Fell, Chair of The King's Trust Canada Board; Sarah Vickery, Director of Programming; and Cynthia Caron Thorburn, Interim Co-CEO. All from The King's Trust Canada party were at Rideau Hall in Ottawa, where they had been invited to watch His Majesty and Her Majesty, Queen Camilla, plant a native species tree in honour of their visit.

His Majesty spoke with the group, asking about their experience with The King's Trust Canada and specifically referencing the organization's Skills Academy program, a free program designed to equip young people with essential skills that employers are seeking.

This interaction showcased His Majesty's steadfast commitment to improving the lives of young people, a cause he has championed for decades through The Prince's Trust in the UK and now globally through The King's Trust. Since 2011, The King's Trust Canada has created pathways to employment for young people facing barriers by providing free skills training, work experience and networking opportunities.

"Meeting His Majesty was such a special and meaningful experience," said King's Trust Canada Youth Council member, Ahdithya Visweswaran, who also is a recipient of the King Charles III Coronation Medal. Visweswaran, an advocate for bilingualism through public education, went on to say about the royal visit, "It was an honour to be part of the traditions and protocols that are so uniquely and authentically Canadian, especially at a time when we're reflecting on our identity and what it means to assert our sovereignty. His Majesty was so warm and genuinely curious, asking us about The King's Trust has impacted our lives – a memory I'll hold onto."

"We are truly honoured by His Majesty's recognition of the work we do to close the skills, network, and experience gaps that many young Canadians face when they look for meaningful employment," said Cynthia Caron Thorburn, Interim CEO of The King Trust Canada. "To introduce members of our Youth Council and other programmes to His Majesty brings the journey of our young people full circle."

About The King's Trust Canada



Founded by His Majesty the King Charles III, The King's Trust Canada is a national charity that creates pathways to employment for young people facing barriers by providing free skills training, work experience and networking opportunities.

Follow TKTC today at The King's Trust Canada | LinkedIn | TikTok | Instagram | YouTube

SOURCE The King's Trust Canada

Media Contacts: Cynthia Caron Thorburn, (647) 529-5420, [email protected]