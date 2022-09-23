Kinex Media Enlisted Among Canada's Top Growing Companies!

TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2022 /CNW/ - Kinex Media, Canada's well-renowned digital agency that helps small to large-sized businesses establish a robust online presence, has been recognized on the Reports on Business' list of 2022 Canada's Top Growing Companies.

Kinex Media earned its spot on the Globe and Mail's Top Growing Companies list after reporting growth for three consecutive years. This editorial ranking aims to celebrate entrepreneurial achievement in Canada by identifying and amplifying the success of growth-minded, independent businesses across the country.

"We are proud to be named to the Globe and Mail's Top Growing Companies list," said Amir Waheed, Co-Founder of Kinex Media. "Our incredible growth is the result of the team's hard work and commitment to delivering innovative digital experiences".

"Since its launch in 2008, Kinex Media has grown consistently, helping brands across Canada succeed online by digital transformation. By leveraging result-oriented strategies, Kinex Media has helped many brands and retailers reach millions of customers every month.

"We've remained true to our strategy, without compromising our business model, value proposition, or core values, which has led to a path of sustainable growth year-over-year," says Karan Sharma, Co-Founder Kinex Media.

Kinex Media's outstanding corporate culture has brought the best out of our professionals. Their spirit to deliver high-quality work and exceed clients expectations kept the revenue figures rolling in. We would like to thank the Globe and Mail for this honour, and congratulate all of the other incredible companies who have been recognized through this program. We would also like to thank and recognize all of our employees, partners, and suppliers across Canada who have contributed to our growth.

About The Globe and Mail

Since 1844, The Globe and Mail has been Canada's leading news organization, shaping public opinion and influencing legislation through fearless, independent reporting. The Globe and Mail's print and digital formats reach over 6 million readers weekly, with Report on Business magazine reaching over 1.5 million readers every issue in print and digital. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.

