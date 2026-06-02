Kindsight expands its AI offerings to iWave with new Screening Agent

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 2, 2026 /CNW/ - Kindsight, the leader in enterprise fundraising and donor intelligence software, today announced Kindsight Intelligence for iWave--agentic and purpose-built AI capabilities designed to transform prospect research. Following the successful launch of Kindsight Intelligence for its CRM solutions earlier this year, this latest innovation expands Kindsight's commitment to deliver specialized AI fundraising tools for donor intelligence and prospect research.

From data to action, faster

Kindsight Intelligence for iWave is designed to empower nonprofit teams with tools that deliver faster, clearer insights--and transform them into donor opportunities. Built specifically for fundraising organizations, it introduces two groundbreaking capabilities, available within iWave in Q3 (CY Q3):

Screening Agent : Aligns with your goals to set up prospect screens, interpret results, and recommend actions to maximize screening outcomes.

: Aligns with your goals to set up prospect screens, interpret results, and recommend actions to maximize screening outcomes. Prospect Summary: Automatically synthesizes donor intelligence signals, indicators, and profiles into actionable summaries, eliminating the need for manual effort.

These features enable fundraisers and prospect researchers to spend less time compiling donor narratives, configuring screens, and analyzing results--and more time acting on high-value opportunities. By simplifying complex workflows and providing actionable insights, Kindsight Intelligence for iWave helps organizations uncover top prospects, streamline processes, and move confidently from information to action.

Built for prospect research, grounded in trust

These new iWave capabilities build on Kindsight's broader AI strategy introduced with the launch of Kindsight Intelligence--new AI capabilities focused on delivering responsible AI that supports fundraiser productivity, donor engagement, and organizational trust. Kindsight's human-first approach ensures that AI strengthens the work of fundraisers and researchers without replacing the authentic relationships at the heart of fundraising. In line with these principles, iWave users can opt out of AI-powered features based on their organization's policies and preferences if needed.

What's next for Kindsight Intelligence

Kindsight's investment in iWave and AI is continuing at a rapid pace. Coming iWave innovations include new screening workflows that allow users to be more precise with high-volume screening and AI-powered predictive models for specific giving scenarios such as major gift prospecting, annual giving, new donor acquisition, and grateful patient identification. In addition, Kindsight Intelligence within Kindsight's broader suite will include a broad range of specialized agents covering front-line fundraising workflows ranging from planning occasional in-person trips to conducting quarterly health checks and executing daily fundraising routines.

"As the market moves rapidly, Kindsight is investing in an agentic AI future for fundraising--one where donor intelligence tools do more than surface information, they power a system of action," says Hemant Kashyap, Chief Product Officer at Kindsight. "We're helping teams interpret signals, prioritize opportunities, and take the next best action with greater speed and confidence, so they can focus more energy on the relationships and outcomes that move their mission forward."

Learn more about Kindsight Intelligence for iWave here.

About Kindsight

Kindsight builds technology that helps nonprofits make a difference. For decades, Kindsight has supported the education, healthcare, and nonprofit sectors with fundraising tools and the largest charitable giving database on the market. And as the giving sector evolves, so does Kindsight. As the leader in fundraising intelligence, Kindsight leverages real-time data and AI to help thousands of organizations around the world identify, manage, and engage with donors--at any scale. Kindsight's ascend is a purpose-built constituent management software that corrals all of that donor information and campaign tracking into one place. Kindsight's iWave is a donor prospect research tool that offers proactive insights and real-time donor intel, with 1.5 billion wealth and philanthropic records. Meanwhile, Kindsight's generative AI builds campaigns and creates personalized, meaningful content drafts at scale--in your unique voice and tone. Kindsight's Fundraising Platform pulls all this functionality into one place, offering the first and only fundraising CRM with built-in donor scores and insights, powered by data from trusted external sources.

Kindsight is truly changing the game for donor fundraising. Connect your story to donors who care about your cause--at any scale, in real time--that's the power of Kindsight. Learn more at kindsight.io.

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SOURCE Kindsight