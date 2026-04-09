Kindsight appoints Chief Community Officer to expand its community programming and investment

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 9, 2026 /CNW/ - Kindsight, the leading provider of fundraising intelligence software, is proud to announce the appointment of George Wu as its first Chief Community Officer, part of its expanded investment in holistic community support and programming. This strategic focus solidifies the company's long-standing dedication to its clients and ensures the community's ability to directly influence its direction.

George Wu, Kindsight's new Chief Community Officer. (CNW Group/Kindsight)

The role of Chief Community Officer is designed to elevate the voice of Kindsight's client community and shape the future of the company. It underscores Kindsight's unwavering commitment to its community, ensuring that as technology evolves, its users remain empowered to achieve their missions and make a lasting impact.

"George's transition into this new role marks an exciting chapter for Kindsight," said Ross Beattie, CEO of Kindsight. "With his unwavering passion for community engagement and exceptional leadership, George will not only deepen our bond with our clients but also ignite fresh opportunities for innovation and growth."

A seasoned leader with nearly a decade of experience in nonprofit and higher education fundraising, George will act as the executive sponsor for Kindsight's mission-driven organizations. He will build trusted relationships with executive leaders, ensuring community insights shape product development and company priorities. Acting as a bridge between the Kindsight community and internal teams, George will translate customer needs into actionable strategies while driving collaboration through Kindsight's client advisory boards for Ascend and AdvancementRM.

"Appointing a Chief Community Officer is a defining moment for both Kindsight and our entire advancement and fundraising community," said Chris Speier, Vice President and Chief Data Officer at Texas A&M Foundation, and chairman of Kindsight's Ascend Customer Advisory Board. "This role will bring a new level of focus and advocacy to our shared goals, and I look forward to seeing the positive impact in every aspect of our ongoing collaboration. I can think of no better person than George to take on this new challenge. "

"George's appointment shows Kindsight's commitment to building real, meaningful connections in the advancement community," said Beth Mohlenbrock, Associate Vice Chancellor, University Advancement Systems, at Washington University and a member of Kindsight's AdvancementRM Customer Advisory Board. "His leadership will amplify the collaborative spirit that makes Kindsight stand out, creating new opportunities for innovation and shared success across the organizations we serve."

This new role is a pivotal part of Kindsight's expanded community programming for 2026, aimed at empowering advancement and fundraising professionals through robust virtual and in-person connections. This comprehensive lineup includes peer-led virtual networking sessions to tackle shared market challenges, specialized user groups to solve workflow needs, curated in-person workshops, and other touchpoints.

The centerpiece of this expanded investment is Kindsight's upcoming Community Summit on April 16th--the next major gathering point for the advancement field--as well as the flagship KindCon conference this September. George will play a central role in both gatherings, which are designed to bring together leaders across the fundraising and advancement community for inspiration, learning, and collaboration.

About Kindsight

Kindsight builds technology that helps fundraisers make a difference. Founded on over three decades of innovation, and trusted by over 4,000 organizations worldwide, Kindsight is the market leader in advancement and fundraising software, supporting the education, healthcare, and nonprofit sectors to achieve their goals through smarter, more connected fundraising. Natively built upon the Salesforce architecture, Kindsight's Fundraising Platform is anchored in the strength and flexibility of the Ascend CRM, powered by the trusted insights of iWave data, and unified by seamless workflows and connected data. Kindsight helps organizations discover the right donors, inspire personal connections at scale, and grow giving year after year. With industry-leading prospect research solutions, award-winning fundraising CRMs, a dynamic constituent portal, and an AI assistant built for modern fundraising, Kindsight's product suite is truly changing the game for donor fundraising.

Connect your story to donors who care about your cause--at any scale, in real time--that's the power of Kindsight. Learn more at kindsight.io

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SOURCE Kindsight