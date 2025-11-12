Kindsight and Initium Software Partner to Enhance Fundraising Efficiency with Seamless Address Validation

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 12, 2025 /CNW/ - Kindsight , the leading provider of fundraising intelligence software, has partnered with Initium Software to launch a seamless Instant Address Integration for Ascend CRM . This innovative solution empowers fundraising organizations to eliminate outdated data, improve campaign deliverability, and strengthen donor relationships--all with the click of a button.

"This partnership is a significant addition for our clients," says Trent Beattie, VP Strategic Partners at Kindsight. "Data is at the heart of everything we do at Kindsight, but we know that out-of-date data costs organizations valuable fundraising dollars. This integration ensures our customers can focus on building meaningful donor relationships instead of worrying about outdated addresses."

About Kindsight's partnership with Initium Software

Initium Software, the creator of Instant Address, provides robust address management solutions that validate and enrich mailing data for the U.S. and Canada. The new integration allows Ascend users to automatically verify, standardize, and update donor address information directly within their CRM. This eliminates the need for manual list uploads, reduces duplicate records, and ensures that every address is current and optimized for mail delivery.

"We are thrilled to be able to bring our Instant Address product to Kindsight's Ascend users," said John Shelvey, CEO at Initium Software. "In order to fully activate a donor base and ensure the fundraising appeal is reaching the right person at the right time, you need the right address information. Together, we're helping nonprofits unlock the full potential of their donor data and drive more impactful fundraising campaigns."

Key Features of the Instant Address Integration

The integration provides powerful capabilities:

Delivery Point Validation to confirm an address exists and is deliverable.

to confirm an address exists and is deliverable. National Change of Address to provide automated change of address notifications for USA names and addresses.

to provide automated change of address notifications for USA names and addresses. Format Standardization to apply address formatting, either custom or postal preferred.

to apply address formatting, either custom or postal preferred. Data Appends to enrich address records with supplemental info (congressional district, county, etc.) useful for giving region definitions.

Benefits of seamless address verification

With this integration, fundraising organizations can save time, reduce costs, and ensure their fundraising appeals reach the right donors at the right time. By automating address validation and data enrichment, organizations can focus on what matters most: advancing their mission. This integration will also be available to Kindsight's Fundraising Platform clients, and similar functionality is already available in AdvancementRM . By streamlining data hygiene and address validation, Kindsight and Initium Software are setting a new standard for data-driven fundraising.

Discover how the Instant Address Integration can transform your fundraising efforts-- schedule a demo with the Initium Software team today .

About Kindsight

Kindsight builds technology that helps fundraisers make a difference. For decades, Kindsight has supported the education, healthcare, and nonprofit sectors with fundraising tools and the largest charitable giving database on the market. And as the giving sector evolves, so does Kindsight. As the leader in fundraising intelligence, Kindsight leverages real-time data and AI to help thousands of organizations around the world identify, manage, and engage with donors--at any scale. With purpose-built CRMs that corral all of that donor information and campaign tracking into one place, donor prospect research tools that offer proactive insights and real-time donor intel, and an AI assistant built for modern fundraising, Kindsight's product suite is truly changing the game for donor fundraising.

Connect your story to donors who care about your cause--at any scale, in real time--that's the power of Kindsight. Learn more at kindsight.io

About Initium Software

Initium Software is an innovative technology company specializing in address management and data integrity solutions for higher education and foundation organizations. Through advanced automation and deep industry understanding, Initium enables institutions to enhance data accuracy, improve operational efficiency, and build stronger connections with their constituents.

