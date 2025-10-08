Kindsight debuts new AI and data innovations to modernize--and humanize--the fundraising process

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Kindsight is setting a new pace for innovation in the fundraising sector, today announcing a series of major product developments in AI, data, and platform innovation. Unveiled today in Los Angeles at KindCon , its annual customer conference, Kindsight's 2026 product roadmap signals a new era of fundraising intelligence, combining cutting-edge technology with a deep commitment to preserving the personal, human connections that drive giving. Moving beyond the static, rigid enterprise solutions of the past, Kindsight empowers organizations with the momentum they need to drive their missions forward.

"At Kindsight, we believe that innovation should amplify the human side of fundraising, not replace it," says Ross Beattie, Kindsight CEO. "Every announcement today is a testament to Kindsight's role as the clear leader and innovator of modern fundraising solutions. We're building the future of fundraising intelligence right now and empowering organizations to achieve results in more efficient ways."

Pioneering the next generation of fundraising intelligence, Kindsight's latest product announcements are designed to deliver a smarter, more integrated fundraising experience:

Kindsight Intelligence : A new AI assistant--securely embedded within the Kindsight platform--delivers real-time insights, automates workflows, and enables teams to operate at a strategic level never before achieved. By handling repetitive tasks, it frees fundraisers to focus on building authentic donor relationships.

A new AI assistant--securely embedded within the Kindsight platform--delivers real-time insights, automates workflows, and enables teams to operate at a strategic level never before achieved. By handling repetitive tasks, it frees fundraisers to focus on building authentic donor relationships. Kindsight Analyze: This powerful data engine offers fundraisers precision-driven insights for faster, more informed decision-making. It helps fundraisers understand donor motivations and preferences, ensuring every interaction feels personal and relevant.

This powerful data engine offers fundraisers precision-driven insights for faster, more informed decision-making. It helps fundraisers understand donor motivations and preferences, ensuring every interaction feels personal and relevant. Kindsight Pay: This upcoming integrated payment solution will raise the bar on giving, integrating secure and seamless transactions, automated reconciliation, and unmatched flexibility. It will ensure donors experience a smooth, thoughtful process that reflects the care fundraisers put into their work.

"Kindsight is shaping the trajectory of fundraising innovation," says Hemant Kashyap, Kindsight CPO. "Our platform eliminates manual barriers and empowers teams to seize new opportunities with speed, confidence, and clarity. But more importantly, we're ensuring that technology enhances the human touch fundraisers bring to their work--because fundraising is, and always will be, about people. These are industry-defining advancements, delivering the edge that fundraisers have been waiting for."

This forward-looking vision is backed by the immediate launch of new products that showcase Kindsight's ongoing commitment to innovation. Connect , the only constituent and donor portal built directly for Kindsight's Ascend CRM , is launching today with new modules and improved features--and will soon be available to AdvancementRM clients--providing a single place for supporters to give, update their information, and view their giving history. In addition, Appends for iWave , launching today, cleans, completes, and enhances donor records with verified contact information. Unlike other solutions that typically require separate data appending tools, iWave offers this functionality seamlessly built into its platform.

These announcements reinforce Kindsight's leadership as a trusted and reliable partner in the industry for over 20 years. Used by 67 of the 187 R1 institutions, and over 4,000 nonprofits, Kindsight is providing fundraisers and advancement professionals with the proven tools they need today while thoughtfully shaping intelligent and innovative solutions of tomorrow.

About Kindsight

Kindsight builds technology that helps fundraisers make a difference. For decades, Kindsight has supported the education, healthcare, and nonprofit sectors with fundraising tools and the largest charitable giving database on the market. And as the giving sector evolves, so does Kindsight. As the leader in fundraising intelligence, Kindsight leverages real-time data and AI to help thousands of organizations around the world identify, manage, and engage with donors--at any scale. With purpose-built CRMs that corral all of that donor information and campaign tracking into one place, donor prospect research tools that offer proactive insights and real-time donor intel, and generative AI that creates personalized, meaningful content drafts at scale, Kindsight's product suite is truly changing the game for donor fundraising.

Connect your story to donors who care about your cause--at any scale, in real time--that's the power of Kindsight. Learn more at kindsight.io

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Kindsight