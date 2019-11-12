Kinder Morgan to Participate in Investor Meetings

CALGARY, Nov. 12, 2019 /CNW/ - Representatives of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI), which owns a controlling interest in Kinder Morgan Canada Limited (KML), intend to participate in investor meetings at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Energy Conference on Thursday, November 14, 2019 in Miami, Florida to discuss the business and affairs of KMI. In addition, representatives of KMI intend to participate in investor meetings at the RBC Capital Markets Midstream Conference on Thursday, November 21, 2019 in Dallas, Texas to discuss the business and affairs of KMI. Both of these events may include discussion of KML's business.

The materials to be presented at these events will be available before noon Central Time on the Wednesday before the first event, on KML's website at https://ir.kindermorgancanadalimited.com/presentations-and-webcasts or KMI's website at: https://ir.kindermorgan.com/presentations-webcasts. The live presentation for the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Energy Conference will also be accessible by audio webcast (both live and on-demand) on KMI's website at the same web address. The live presentation is scheduled to begin at 2:45 p.m. ET on Thursday, November 14, 2019, and an archived webcast will remain available for 90 days on KMI's website at the above address.

About Kinder Morgan Canada

Kinder Morgan Canada Limited (KML) focuses on stable, fee-based energy transportation and storage assets that are central to the energy infrastructure of Western Canada. We strive to promote shareholder value by increasing utilization of our existing assets while controlling costs and operating in a safe and environmentally responsible way. For more information, visit kindermorgancanadalimited.com.

SOURCE Kinder Morgan Canada Limited

For further information: Media Relations, (866) 775-5789, media@kindermorgancanadalimited.com; Investor Relations, (800) 315-0578, kml_IR@kindermorgancanadalimited.com

Related Links

https://www.kindermorgancanadalimited.com

