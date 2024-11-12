KIND Snacks Canada Announces KINDness Club Initiative with Interactive KINDness Wall

To celebrate World Kindness Month and the Holiday Season, KIND Snacks is partnering with STACKT Market and The Shoebox Project.

TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - KIND Snacks Canada is excited to announce the launch of its KINDness Club initiative, featuring an interactive outdoor KINDness Wall. This initiative invites Canadians to leave a kind note, donate to The Shoebox Project for Women, and enjoy a free KIND bar.

From November 15 to December 29, as part of Holiday Hills at STACKT market, visitors can contribute to a beautiful tapestry of kind notes written on colorful ribbons. Participants have the option to make a donation, and KIND Snacks will match all donations up to $5,000, aiming to make the world a kinder place.

Inspired by the brand's mission to create a kinder and healthier world—one act, one snack at a time—KIND Snacks chose to support The Shoebox Project for Women. This Toronto-based national charity empowers women experiencing economic insecurity and homelessness by distributing daily essentials to shelters and community agencies. Through this commitment and the KINDness Wall installation, KIND Snacks encourages Canadians to give back this season in any way they can.

"At KIND Healthy Snacks Canada, our mission goes beyond creating delicious and nutritious snacks. We are committed to fostering a kinder, healthier world, one snack at a time. By prioritizing high-quality ingredients and leading positive community initiatives across Canada, we strive to make a meaningful impact on the people we serve. Kindness is at the heart of everything we do, and we believe that small acts of kindness, from our team and our consumers, can lead to significant change." says Chris Dimmell, Head of KIND Canada.

Entry to STACKT market and participation in the KINDness Wall are free during operating hours from 12:00 PM to 11:00 PM Tuesday to Sunday. Holiday Hills is officially open to the public at 4:00 PM on November 15. Participants can pick up a ribbon to write their kind note and receive a free KIND bar at the STACKT market info box near the market's front entrance. For more information, visit stacktmarket.com.

ABOUT KIND SNACKS

Since 2004, KIND has been on a mission to create a kinder and healthier world – one snack and one act at a time. Its iconic KIND®bars – made with real, recognizable ingredients – sparked the growth of an entirely new healthy snacking category. Today, KIND has a family of more than 80 snacks that offer solutions for a variety of occasions. All of KIND's products lead with a nutrient-dense first ingredient –nuts or whole grains – and do not contain genetically engineered ingredients, sugar alcohols or artificial sweeteners.

Inspired by the belief that acts of kindness can be a transformative force for good, the KIND brand seeks to inspire kindness and empathy. To learn more about KIND, please visit kindsnacks.ca/en-ca and join us on Instagram and TikTok .

ABOUT STACKT

STACKT creates award-winning and innovative ecosystems that drive a new way of thinking. From large-scale public spaces to satellite pop-ups, STACKT designs concepts that provide inspiration, opportunity and connection. The community is made up of innovators, entrepreneurs, creators, collaborators, and consumers alike. STACKT's award-winning Toronto flagship, STACKT market, animates 100,000 square feet with art, retail, events and public space. The dynamic space shifts alongside the brands and experiences within it. More than a market, STACKT is a SPACE FOR US. For more information, visit www.stacktmarket.com.

ABOUT SHOEBOX PROJECT FOR WOMEN

The Shoebox Project for Women is committed to empowering women experiencing economic insecurity and homelessness. Through our Shoebox gift drives, we deliver symbols of care, love, and community support. Additionally, our new workshops provide women with essential knowledge on physical and emotional health, helping pave the way for long-term recovery and self-sufficiency.

