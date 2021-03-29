Kincora to start trading on the ASX on Tuesday following A$10m IPO

The successful conclusion of the IPO is pursuant to the offer under the prospectus dated March 1st 2021 by the issue of 50,000,000 shares (settled on the ASX in the form of CHESS Depositary Interests ("CDIs")) at an issue price of A$0.20 per CDI. The CDIs are issued at a ratio of 1 CDI for 1 Share.

Kincora's chairman Cameron McRae commented: "We are delighted with the extremely strong response from investors which clearly underscores the re-rating potential of Kincora to become the leading pure play explorer in what is Australia's foremost copper porphyry belt.

The transaction was very well supported by a number of our existing shareholders and we welcome new institutional, high net worth and retail investors to this heavily oversubscribed dual listing. With the right corporate foundations and a strong balance sheet, the team is very focused and excited about the extensive amount of drilling and other potential value add catalysts ahead of us."

Sam Spring, President & CEO, stated: "I would like to thank the ASX, Morgans and Bridge Street Capital who have done a great job as Joint Lead Managers, Ernst & Young as our Australian legal advisor and the Kincora team for hitting the originally stated targeted date for listing and the hard work to have achieved such a successful IPO.

The high demand from and quality of investors in the IPO reiterates the Board's view that the ASX is the natural stock exchange for the Company, with Kincora's primary focus and value drivers now related to our Lachlan Fold Belt ("LFB") assets in NSW, Australia, where two drill rigs are currently active at our brownfield Trundle project. Preparations are well advanced for our initial drilling programs at both the Nyngan and Fairholme projects with over 17,000 metres of drilling expected within the next 12 months."

The primary use of IPO funds is to accelerate ongoing drilling and exploration activities at the key Trundle Park and Mordialloc targets in the Trundle Project, while advancing other Trundle Project areas that have complementary but insufficiently tested geochemistry and geophysical targets with the aim to find: (a) and expand near surface copper-gold skarn mineralization overlying or adjacent to (b) underlying copper-gold porphyry systems.

Other proposed uses of funds include:

i) A strategy to test for Cowal style intrusion related mineralisation at the Fairholme Project north of Evolution Mining's 9.6Moz Cowal gold mine in an area previously not substantively tested for this mineralisation style despite analogous geochemistry, geophysics and interpreted structural setting;



ii) Progression of exploration on other projects in the Macquarie Arc, project generation activities (including the binding term sheet with Resilience Mining Mongolia relating to the Company's Mongolian asset portfolio and strategy), costs of the offer and general working capital; and,

We note that exploration of the Company's Nyngan Project in the Macquarie Arc is supported by a grant of up to A$120,000 by the Department of Regional NSW to co-fund exploration drilling at the Nyngan Project in the interpreted northern extension of the Junee-Narromine belt.

The Company's capital structure at the date of admission to the ASX will be as follows:

Shares / CDIs 120,712,026 (70.7m Shares on the TSXV / 50m CDIs on the ASX)



Options 6,672,153 (Dec'20 weighted average life 1.22 years with C$0.56/sh strike price)



Warrants 38,602,283 (Dec'20 weighted average life 1.02 years with C$0.75/sh strike price)

About Kincora Copper Limited

(KCC – ASX & TSXV)

Kincora Copper is an active explorer and project generator focused on world-class copper-gold discoveries with the near term ambition to become the leading listed pure play explorer in what we believe is one of the most significant gold rich porphyry regions in the world, the Lachlan Fold Belt ("LFB") of Australia.

The Company is currently drilling the only brownfield project (Trundle) held by a listed junior in Australia's foremost porphyry belt (the Macquarie Arc, in NSW), with district scale project pipeline.

The Company has assembled a leading technical team that it considers to be industry leading, who have made multiple Tier 1 copper discoveries, have "skin in the game" equity ownership and are backed by a strong institutional shareholder base and recently Australian capital market investors through a dual listing on the Australian Securities Exchange.

Our exploration model applies a robust systematic approach utilising modern exploration techniques supporting high-impact, value add programs underpinned by targets with strong indications for world-class scale potential.

Kincora has corporate offices in Vancouver and Melbourne, an operating office in Ulannbaatar, operations in Trundle, New South Wales and a year round camp in the Southern Gobi.

The Company is a reporting issuer in Ontario, British Columbia and Alberta, Canada, with its common shares trading on the TSX Venture Exchange and CDIs trading on the ASX (from March 30th, 2021) under the symbol KCC.

