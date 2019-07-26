Kincora announces AGM concurrent with Discover Mongolia investor forum

Annual General Meeting set for September 26 th , 2019

Discover Mongolia investor forum September 27 th, including accompanying site visits to key projects

VANCOUVER, July 26, 2019 /CNW/ - Kincora Copper Ltd. (the "Company", "Kincora") (TSXV:KCC) announces the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders will be held at the Shangri-La Hotel, 19 Olympic Street, Sukhbaatar District-1, Ulaanbaatar 14241 Mongolia, on September 26th, 2019 at 7.30 a.m., local time (ULAT), (the "Meeting").

The Meeting will be concurrent with the 17th annual Discover Mongolia conference on September 27th, 2019 at the Shangri-La Hotel ("Discover Mongolia"). Discover Mongolia is the leading international mining and exploration investors' forum held in Mongolia. Discover Mongolia will include a one day conference, providing unique access to key government and private sector stakeholders both at the conference itself and associated other events including proposed site visits to key exploration and mining projects.

Kincora Annual General Meeting

The Meeting's has been called for the following purposes:

1. To receive the audited financial statements of the Company for its fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, the report of the auditor thereon and the related management discussion and analysis;



2. To set the number of directors at five;

3. To elect directors of the Company for the ensuing year;

4. To re-appoint Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton Labonte LLP, as the auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorize the directors to fix the remuneration of the auditor;

5. To re-approve the 10% rolling stock option plan;

6. To approve the deemed re-pricing of 2,596,627 director stock options1 (as announced June 18th, 2019);

7. To approve the one-off share award to the Company's President & CEO1 (as announced June 18th, 2019);

8. To approve updated shares for service agreements for directors and key senior management1; and,

9. To transact such other business as may properly come before the Meeting.

1 As announced on June 18th, 2019, the Company has completed a comprehensive remuneration review to better align, incentivize and retain the board and technical and management teams, and ensure contributions to the Company, both past and present, have been recognised ("Remuneration Review").

Full details of the Remuneration Review will be provided in the Meeting's accompanying Management Information Circular that will be available on Kincora's website (https://www.kincoracopper.com/investors/agm-materials).

The Board of Directors has fixed August 26th, 2019, as the record date for determining the shareholders entitled to receive notice of and vote at the Meeting.

Shareholders unable to attend the Meeting in person are requested to read the enclosed Information Circular and Proxy (or Voting Instruction Form, a "VIF") and then complete and deposit the Proxy or VIF in accordance with its instructions. Unregistered shareholders must deliver their complete Proxy or VIF in accordance with the instructions given by their financial institution or other intermediary that forwarded it to them.

By order of the Board of Directors:

Cameron McRae, Chairman

enquiries@kincoracopper.com or +1 604 283 1722

Discover Mongolia investor forum

The 17th annual Discover Mongolia conference will be held on September 27th, 2019, at the Shangri-La Hotel, and is organized by the Ministry of Mining and Heavy Industry ("Mining Ministry"), the Business Counsel of Mongolia ("BCM") and the Mongolian National Mining Association ("MNMA").

Delegates and speakers of Discover Mongolia benefit from unparalleled networking opportunities and access to various Mongolian and international players in Mongolia's mining sector. A wider investor forum is included around the conference itself. This includes a one-day investor tour of key public sector institutions and high level decision makers from the Government of Mongolia and Mining Ministry, separate public and private sector workshops will be lead by the BCM, and site visits made available to key exploration and mining projects, including Kincora's.

For further information on the Discover Mongolia investor form please refer to:

https://discovermongoliaforum.com

About Kincora Copper Limited (KCC – TSXV)

Kincora operates in the Gobi copper belt of South Mongolia. It has a dominant land position and is undertaking the first modern systematic district scale exploration, centred on the Bronze Fox and East Tsagaan Suvarga ("ETS") porphyry projects. This wholly owned portfolio has attracted a first-class technical team who are credited with multiple discoveries of Tier 1 copper deposits.

Reinterpretation of existing data (incl. relogging & block model analysis of over 24,000m of drilling at Bronze Fox), the acquisition of additional geophysical data (Induced Polarization, gravity & magnetics at both projects) and first phase drilling at ETS since late 2016 under the current technical team has advanced both projects significantly, resulting in new and large geological targets.

All data has been iteratively interpreted in a technically rigorous workshop format by the Kincora in-house technical team with appropriate involvement of specialist consultants and advisors to the technical committee. This has ensured that quality targets have been identified and prioritised for drilling, with a detailed multiple target, multiple phase drill programs budgeted at Bronze Fox and ETS. These programs are fully permitted and now funded.

These targets sit in the "target testing" to "advanced drilling" phases of projects development, which for copper porphyries offers the maximum uplift in project (and shareholder) value. These targets, for their respective stages of exploration, are considered "as good as you get within a global setting". Confirmation of our geological models with positive results from the proposed drilling have the potential to demonstrate, and in time, elevate both projects to Tier 1 or world-class status1.

In Jun'19, Kincora closed an oversubscribed $6.25m offering, cornerstoned by two large specialist natural resource institutional investors, funding a 12-month work program supporting high priority drilling for up to 18,000 metres and ongoing expansion plans.

For further information: www.kincoracopper.com

June 2019 corporate presentation: www.kincoracopper.com/investors/presentations

Exploration strategy 2019: www.kincoracopper.com/about-us/exploration-strategy-2019

"Introduction to Mongolia" presentation: www.kincoracopper.com/investors/mongolia

1 Kincora recognises that the terms "World Class" or "Tier 1" are subjective and our targets are conceptual in nature, yet to be supported by drilling results to support an sufficient understanding of their potential grade or scale, let alone potential economics that are commonly associated with such terms. However, both the Bronze Fox and East TS projects have complementary geological and geophysical characteristics, with significant target zone potential and are in known mineralised systems in a proven prolific but underexplored copper porphyry belt. It is the view of Kincora that confirmation of our geological models with positive results from the proposed drilling have the potential to demonstrate, and in time, elevate both projects to Tier 1 or world-class status.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release was prepared in accordance with the standards of the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum and National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and was reviewed, verified and compiled by Kincora's geological staff under the supervision of Peter Leaman, Senior Vice-President of Exploration of Kincora Copper, who is the Qualified Person for the purpose of NI 43-101.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information regarding Kincora contained herein may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements may include estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, guidance or other statements that are not statements of fact. Although Kincora believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Kincora cautions that actual performance will be affected by a number of factors, most of which are beyond its control, and that future events and results may vary substantially from what Kincora currently foresees. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration results, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. The forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The information contained herein is stated as of the current date and is subject to change after that date. Kincora does not assume the obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

