Kinaxis Transforming Viant's Supply Chain for Growth Initiatives

Global medical device design and manufacturing service provider selects Kinaxis to improve delivery and customer satisfaction and support future growth

OTTAWA, ON, May 27, 2021 /CNW/ - Kinaxis® Inc. (TSX: KXS), the authority in driving agility for fast, confident decision-making in an unpredictable world, has been selected by Viant to transform its supply chain to support growth and drive efficiencies in its business. Based in Foxborough, Mass., Viant is a global medical device design and manufacturing services provider with nearly 6,000 employees across 24 facilities worldwide.

Viant selected Kinaxis, in partnership with Genpact, a global professional services firm with deep expertise in digital transformation in such areas as supply chain, to transform its supply chain capability, driving improved delivery and customer responsiveness. The Kinaxis RapidResponse® platform offers an end-to-end view of the supply chain and advanced scenario modelling capability. These features will enable Viant to respond faster to and partner more closely with customers in the pursuit of patient safety, product quality and mutual success.

"To support our mission of partnering and innovating with our customers to provide the highest quality, life enhancing medical devices in the world, we knew we needed to invest in best-in-class supply chain planning software to drive world-class performance," said Mark Walker, Vice President Supply Chain, Viant. "Kinaxis is the right choice for Viant as it enables us to link our multiple sites and transactional systems to one best-in-class system and process. This increased visibility and capability supports our vision to be the medical device industry's most trusted design and manufacturing services partner."

"Now, perhaps more than ever, supply chains have the opportunity to positively influence the health and well-being of the global population. To act on that responsibility in the face of ever-changing disruption and uncertainty, those within the supply chain must be able to collaborate and respond to various risks and opportunities in real-time," said John Sicard, CEO, Kinaxis. "We are thrilled to have been selected by Viant to provide a connected and agile supply chain. By enabling transparency across its global supply chain, Viant will be able to react quickly to demand and market shifts ensuring its customers' efficient delivery of important medical devices that make a positive difference in patients' lives."

About Viant

Viant is a global medical device design and manufacturing services provider that partners and innovates with customers to provide the highest quality, life enhancing medical devices. We do this through our depth and breadth of capabilities, end-to-end integration, technical expertise, and relentless focus on our customers and on operational excellence. With nearly 6,000 associates across 24 locations worldwide, we offer a unique combination of small-company service and attention with big-company resources. For more information, visit viantmedical.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Kinaxis Inc.

Everyday volatility and uncertainty demand quick action. Kinaxis® delivers the agility to make fast, confident decisions across integrated business planning and the digital supply chain. People can plan better, live better and change the world. Trusted by innovative brands, we combine human intelligence with AI and concurrent planning to help companies plan for any future, monitor risks and opportunities and respond at the pace of change. Powered by an extensible, cloud-based platform, Kinaxis delivers industry-proven applications so everyone can know sooner, act faster and remove waste. For more Kinaxis news, visit Kinaxis.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements as to Kinaxis' growth opportunities and the potential benefits of, and demand for, Kinaxis' products and services. These statements are subject to certain assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including our view of the relative position of Kinaxis' products and services compared to competitive offerings in the industry. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. Kinaxis' actual results, performance, achievements and developments may differ materially from the results, performance, achievements or developments expressed or implied by such statements. Risk factors that may cause the actual results, performance, achievements or developments of Kinaxis to differ materially from the results, performance, achievements or developments expressed or implied by such statements can be found in the public documents filed by Kinaxis with Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Kinaxis assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law.

