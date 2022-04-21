Kinaxis to Host Supply Chain Innovators Conference, Kinexions '22

The opportunity to hear from supply chain executives, practitioners, and experts from leading companies such as Amgen, Honeywell, PQ Corporation, and Qualcomm on how they are meeting today's challenges and building their roadmaps for the future.

General sessions and breakout sessions from Kinaxis thought leaders and product experts on upcoming innovations and future development areas.

The ability to network, join peer-to-peer learning sessions and gain insight from the vibrant Kinaxis community to see how Kinaxis customers are transforming the future of supply chains.

A Customer Appreciation Party and concert onboard the USS Midway Museum, with Grammy award winner Melissa Etheridge , Juno award winner Serena Ryder and other emerging artists.

"We are thrilled to be back hosting Kinexions live in person and virtually this year," said John Sicard, CEO of Kinaxis. "Since our last conference, supply chains have needed to adapt and become more resilient than ever before. Traditional topics are being augmented by needs around sustainability, talent management, risk management and automation. Kinexions brings together supply chain practitioners, executives and thought leaders from around the world to share lessons learned and inspire the future of supply chain. And on top of that, we are so excited to share with you our own innovations."



Highlighting the extreme pressures and challenges of being a supply chain professional over the last two years, Kinaxis is bringing New York Times Bestselling Author Gretchen Rubin to provide insights to better understand happiness and improve one's personal and professional lives. Kinexions will also include noted supply chain experts from business schools around the world to provide insight into the changing nature of talent and the workforce of the future.

Premier sponsors of Kinexions '22 are Accenture, Genpact and LevaData. Partner sponsors are 4flow, Blume Global, EY, MorganFranklin Consulting and ZS.

Kinexions '22 is a carbon neutral event. Kinaxis has partnered with Carbonzero to measure the carbon footprint of attendee travel, venue energy usage, hotel stays and event-related landfill waste. Kinaxis will be purchasing third-party verified carbon offsets to mitigate the climate impact of the conference.



About Kinaxis Inc.

Everyday volatility and uncertainty demand quick action. Kinaxis® delivers the agility to make fast, confident decisions across integrated business planning and the digital supply chain. People can plan better, live better and change the world. Trusted by innovative brands, we combine human intelligence with AI and concurrent planning to help companies plan for any future, monitor risks and opportunities and respond at the pace of change. Powered by an extensible, cloud-based platform, Kinaxis delivers industry-proven applications so everyone can know sooner, act faster and remove waste. For more Kinaxis news, visit Kinaxis.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

