Kinaxis Spotlights Visibility, Advanced Analytics and Machine Learning Capabilities at Gartner Supply Chain Executive Conference Barcelona

Company shines light on the power of human and machine intelligence and shares customer transformation stories

OTTAWA and BARCELONA, Spain, June 17, 2019 /CNW/ - Kinaxis® Inc. (TSX: KXS), the leader in empowering people to make confident supply chain decisions, will showcase how companies can see their supply chains in a new light at the Gartner Supply Chain Executive Conference 2019 in Barcelona, Spain.

Combining the power of human and machine intelligence for better planning performance, Kinaxis will demonstrate innovations in visibility, advanced analytics and machine learning during multiple speaker sessions and at booth #103. Highlights will include the ability to:

Spot potential issues sooner, project future impacts faster and leverage machine learning to automatically detect and correct inaccurate design inputs like lead times and yields so supply chains perform as they should.

Put customers at the center of the supply chain and keep them happy no matter how often or how fast their needs change with demand-driven inventory and capacity plans, and improved short- and long-term forecasting reinforced by machine learning.

Adapt quickly and easily to today's volatile world and close the gap between planning and execution by using the right blend of human and machine intelligence to maximize performance through S&OP all the way down to the production floor.

"When companies plan without the visibility of what is going on in their supply chain they open the door to risk, missed opportunities and inability to respond quickly to unexpected events," said John Sicard, CEO of Kinaxis. "We continue to innovate in collaboration with our customers and partners to create purposeful applications that empower people to make confident, aligned business decisions."

Kinaxis is positioned as a Leader in both the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Sales and Operations Planning Systems of Differentiation1 and the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Supply Chain Planning System of Record2. Complimentary copies of these reports can be downloaded from Kinaxis.

Kinaxis consumer products customer to present on managing volatility to exceed customer expectations at the Gartner Supply Chain Executive Conference on June 18

What : Kinaxis: Managing Volatility to Exceed Customer Expectations

Globalization, digitization, increased competition and extreme supply chain disruptions threaten Consumer Products supply chains. Today's complexity and volatility requires a supply chain that can respond in time to profitably keep your promises. Hear how this consumer products company is leveraging the power of concurrent planning to gain true collaboration and visibility to know sooner and act faster in a changing landscape.

When : Tuesday, June 18 from 11:45 am – 12: 15 pm

Where : Gartner Supply Chain Executive Conference, Palau de Congressos de Catalunya, Barcelona

Kinaxis to discuss supply chain transformation for life sciences and consumer product industries at the Gartner Supply Chain Executive Conference on June 17

What : Kinaxis: Winning Strategies in Supply Chain Planning for Consumer Products

How can companies drive business into the future when the global market is faced with emerging technologies, price pressures and changing customer preferences? Gain insights on how some of the world's leading consumer products companies are gaining the edge with Kinaxis. Hear about best practices and proven strategies for concurrent planning for organizations at all levels of supply chain maturity.

When : Monday, June 17 from 10:45 – 11:15 am

Where : Gartner Supply Chain Executive Conference, Palau de Congressos de Catalunya, Barcelona

What : Kinaxis: Curing your supply chain with collaboration and synchronization

Supply chains can fall ill with organizational silos and lack of visibility. For Life Sciences companies, that could be a matter of life or death. Delivering to patients' needs requires collaboration, synchronization and agility. Learn how leading pharmaceutical companies are healing their supply chains to meet their patients' needs.

When : Monday, June 17 from 2:00 – 2:30 pm

Where : Gartner Supply Chain Executive Conference, Palau de Congressos de Catalunya, Barcelona

Editor's Note: Kinaxis is a Premier exhibitor of the Gartner Supply Chain Executive Conference 2019 (booth #103), June 17-19, 2019. The company will have senior executives on hand for interviews at the event. To schedule interview times, contact Danielle McNeil Taylor at dmcneiltaylor@kinaxis.com or 343-998-7284.

Disclaimer: Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About the Gartner Supply Chain Executive Conference 2019

Gartner Supply Chain Executive Conference 2019 is the world's most important gathering of supply chain leaders. Disruptions large and small confront today's supply chains on a daily basis. At this year's conference, chief supply chain officers and their leadership teams focus how to recognize the impacts of disruptions and create transformational strategies that empower the organization to exceed performance expectations.

About Kinaxis Inc.

Eliminating volatility in your supply chain is impossible, but managing it is not. Trusted by top brands, Kinaxis® gives people the confidence to know they are making the best planning decisions to maximize business performance. We solve complex business problems in easy-to-understand ways faster by combining human and machine intelligence to plan for any future, monitor risks and opportunities and respond at the pace of change. With the support of our community of supply chain experts and using our unique concurrent planning technique and single integrated planning platform, customers can realize higher revenue, lower costs and fewer risks. For more Kinaxis news, visit Kinaxis.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter or Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements as to Kinaxis' growth opportunities and the potential benefits of, and demand for, Kinaxis' products and services. These statements are subject to certain assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including our view of the relative position of Kinaxis' products and services compared to competitive offerings in the industry. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. Kinaxis' actual results, performance, achievements and developments may differ materially from the results, performance, achievements or developments expressed or implied by such statements. Risk factors that may cause the actual results, performance, achievements or developments of Kinaxis to differ materially from the results, performance, achievements or developments expressed or implied by such statements can be found in the public documents filed by Kinaxis with Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Kinaxis assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law.

