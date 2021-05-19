Kinaxis Provides Update on Blue Yonder Claim and Kinaxis Counterclaim

Court defers ruling on merits of Kinaxis' argument on invalidity of Blue Yonder patents

OTTAWA, ON, May 19, 2021 /CNW/ - Kinaxis® Inc. (TSX: KXS), the authority in driving agility for fast, confident decision-making in an unpredictable world, today announced that, on Monday, the district court of the Northern District of Texas deferred ruling on the merits of Kinaxis' motion to dismiss Blue Yonder's lawsuit on the basis that the patents are invalid until the parties can further develop the record in the case. The court also granted Kinaxis' motion to strike certain expert testimony that Blue Yonder had submitted in relation to Kinaxis' motion.

"This ruling is not a surprise and is merely a procedural one. The judge did not rule on the merits of our argument, he simply ruled that it is too early for him to assess the issues properly," said Jamie Hollingworth, Chief Legal Officer, Kinaxis. "It remains our position that the patents in question should be invalidated as they cover well-established concepts in the field of inventory and supply chain management, and simply take generic computer technology and apply it to decades-old concepts. We will make these same strong arguments later in the case for the judge to rule on."

Kinaxis' filings make clear that Kinaxis respects the intellectual property rights of others. It has not infringed Blue Yonder's intellectual property rights, and it will vigorously pursue all avenues to defend itself against such accusations. Kinaxis will also vigorously pursue its counterclaims, which allege that Blue Yonder has violated federal and Texas law by misappropriating certain of Kinaxis' trade secrets.

Everyday volatility and uncertainty demand quick action. Kinaxis® delivers the agility to make fast, confident decisions across integrated business planning and the digital supply chain. People can plan better, live better and change the world. Trusted by innovative brands, we combine human intelligence with AI and concurrent planning to help companies plan for any future, monitor risks and opportunities and respond at the pace of change. Powered by an extensible, cloud-based platform, Kinaxis delivers industry-proven applications so everyone can know sooner, act faster and remove waste. For more Kinaxis news, visit Kinaxis.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

Certain statements in this release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements as to Kinaxis' growth opportunities and the potential benefits of, and demand for, Kinaxis' products and services. These statements are subject to certain assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including our view of the relative position of Kinaxis' products and services compared to competitive offerings in the industry. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. Kinaxis' actual results, performance, achievements and developments may differ materially from the results, performance, achievements or developments expressed or implied by such statements. Risk factors that may cause the actual results, performance, achievements or developments of Kinaxis to differ materially from the results, performance, achievements or developments expressed or implied by such statements can be found in the public documents filed by Kinaxis with Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Kinaxis assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law.

